Comedian Felipe Esparza returns to Fox Theater for Sept. 25 show

Comedian and actor Felipe Esparza is back to bring the laughs to Bakersfield with a performance at the Fox Theater on Sept. 25.
The self-effacing comic is known for sharing uncomfortably hilarious stories from his rocky upbringing at home to the present on his stand-up specials, "They're Not Gonna Laugh at You" and "Translate This"; “Bad Decisions/Malas Decisiones," his dual-release on Netflix (two different performances in English and Spanish); and his podcast “What’s Up Fool?”
Along with winning "Last Comic Standing" in 2010, Esparza has been on TV with recurring appearances on Netflix’s "Gentefied," NBC’s "Superstore" and Adult Swim’s "The Eric Andre Show."
Esparza is no stranger to the Fox, having performed there in 2010, 2017 and 2019.
Tickets for his Unmasked tour go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com. Use the "COMEDY" to snag your ticket on Thursday.
Also available are VIP packages, which consist of one top price reserved ticket for a seat in the first 10 rows, an individual post-show meet and greet and a VIP Meet & Greet tour laminate.
Doors open at 7 p.m., the show is at 8 p.m. Sept. 25 at the Fox. 2001 H St. For more information, visit thebakersfieldfox.com.