Chelcie Lynn

Comedian Chelcie Lynn will play the Fox Theater on Nov. 7.

 Courtesy of Fox Theater

It's time to head back to the trailer park when comedian Chelcie Lynn brings her "2 Fingers and A 12 Pack" Tour to the Fox Theater on Nov. 7.

With the idea that all you need for a fantastic time are "2 Fingers" to wipe away your tears of joy and a "12 Pack" of laughs, Lynn is ready to build on the reputation she's been building since her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, went viral in 2014.