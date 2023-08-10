It's time to head back to the trailer park when comedian Chelcie Lynn brings her "2 Fingers and A 12 Pack" Tour to the Fox Theater on Nov. 7.
With the idea that all you need for a fantastic time are "2 Fingers" to wipe away your tears of joy and a "12 Pack" of laughs, Lynn is ready to build on the reputation she's been building since her alter ego, Trailer Trash Tammy, went viral in 2014.
She was named one of Variety’s Top 10 comics to watch in 2021. Her inaugural stand-up comedy tour, "The Tammy Tour: One Trailer Park At A Time," sold out in 2021.
Lynn continued to tour in 2022 and earlier this year. She hosted the Tailgates & Tallboys Festivals and appeared at the Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.
Having appeared in the Duplass Brothers feature film "Tangerine" (as Madame Jillian) and starred in the digital series "Coach Von Pidgeon" for Funny or Die and Facebook Watch, she will next appear in the upcoming feature film "Sweet Dreams" starring Johnny Knoxville, Mo Amer, and Kate Upton.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m., show is at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the theater, 2001 H St. The show is for audiences members 16 years and older.
Tickets, ranging from $30.50 to $55.50, go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at thebakersfieldfox.com, by phone 661-324-1369, or at the box office, which is open from 11 a.m to 1 p.m. weekdays.
A post-show meet and greet is available for purchase as an add-on to your ticket. The add-on also includes a photo op but no autograph requests will be allowed. You must purchase a ticket to the show to attend the meet and greet.