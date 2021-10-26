Comedian Bert Kreischer to play Mechanics Bank Theater on Jan. 23

Are you ready to "Relapse"? Comedian and podcast host Bert Kreischer will bring his "Berty Boy Relapse Tour" to Mechanics Bank Theater on Jan. 23.
This will be the second leg of the tour, which kicks off Jan. 13 in Vancouver, British Columbia.
Kreischer's most recent stand-up special, "Hey Big Boy," as well as "Secret Time" and "The Machine" are currently streaming globally on Netflix. Between his four stand-up specials, two podcasts ("Bertcast" and "2 Bears 1 Cave"), his Netflix show "The Cabin" and his 2014 book "Life of the Party: Stories of a Perpetual Man-Child," Kreischer has succeeded in finding, as comedy website Interrobang put it, the elusive blend of "being a cringe comedian with real insight."
Earlier this year, Kreischer finished work on Legendary Entertainment’s "The Machine," an adaptation of the viral story the comedian told about getting involved with the Russian mob while studying abroad in college. He also played a sold-out show at his alma mater, Florida State University, at its Donald L. Tucker Civic Center during homecoming weekend.
Doors open at 6 p.m., the show is at 7 p.m. Jan. 23 at the theater, 1001 Truxtun Ave.
Tickets, ranging from $35.75 to $95.75, go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Friday at axs.com.