Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes to play Fox Theater on March 31

Comedian Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will bring her "Who Do I Think I Am?" Tour to the Fox Theater on March 31.
Johnson-Reyes' viral video "Nail Salon" made her an internet sensation, leading to many stand-up, television and film opportunities.
As a cast member on FOX's "MADtv," she launched the popular character "Bon Qui Qui," a disgruntled fast food employee with no filter. After recording and releasing three songs and two music videos as Bon Qui Qui, she signed a record deal with Warner Bros. Records to release the album "Gold Plated Dreams," followed by a Christmas EP titled "Merry Hoodmas." All the songs are available on iTunes and the videos are currently on YouTube.
In addition to touring with her stand-up comedy, she has appeared in multiple ads and commercials and has guest starred on shows such as "The Shield," "Ugly Betty" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm.
Doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at the Fox, 2001 H St.
Tickets, ranging from $35 to $155, go on sale to the public at 11 a.m. Friday, but use code "PERFORM" for early access at 10 a.m. Thursday at axs.com. Options include a VIP meet and greet package (signed book, premium seat and meet and greet) and book bundle package (signed book and show ticket).
They are also available by calling 661-324-1369, or at the Fox box office from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays.