In troubling times, it can be a comfort to revisit the words and deeds of those who espouse a more peaceful co-existence. Those who can embrace others' differences and still strive for common ground.
On Saturday, a Peace Concert will pay tribute to some of these notable figures with performances by local youth.
With music and words, these young performers intend to honor legendary peacemakers such as Mahatma Gandhi, whose 150th birthday anniversary is this October; civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King; social activists Cesar Chavez and Dolores Huerta, who together formed the United Farm Workers; Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Tenzin Gyatso); and Malala Yousafzai, a Pakistani human rights advocate.
Performances will include dancing by Grupo Folklorico Esculas Unidas, directed by Sylvia Guzman.
The free concert starts at 3 p.m. in the auditorium at the library, 701 Truxtun Ave. For more information contact Portia Choi at 717-1346 or ssportia@aol.com.
