Color your way through Bakersfield — with a kids' coloring book, that is.
There's a new Bakersfield Coloring book that was created by Visit Bakersfield. According to a city memo, the book is a compilation of weekly coloring contest pages that were issued earlier in the pandemic for kids to have something to do while at home.
The book has 15 images of Bakersfield, a word search and a maze game in the shape of Buck Owens' guitar.
You can order a free copy (limit five per household) or download it at VisitBakersfield.com/ColoringBook.