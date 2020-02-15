The first child Colleen McGauley advocated for in court was a 4-year-old girl who, she could tell right away, had been molested.
Her mother was in prison. Her father was juggling long hours in the oilfields, anger management classes and three kids, and made a bad choice of caregiver.
When the case got to a judge, attorneys for the mother and father argued for an end to court supervision of the children. McGauley recommended more therapy for the family first.
The judge sided with McGauley.
“’Ms. McGauley, I have to say I wasn’t so sure about this CASA thing,’” she recalled him saying. “’But after reading your report, this is exactly what I was hoping to get.’
“I got up, walked out and thought, 'Oh my God, one volunteer changed the whole thing.’”
That was in the mid-1990s, and McGauley has changed a lot of things to make life better for abused and neglected children in Kern County ever since.
CASAs, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are community volunteers who get to know children in the juvenile dependency court system and communicate their needs and desires to judges deciding their care and placement.
McGauley was among the 13 members of Kern County’s first CASA class in 1994 and went on to serve as the organization’s executive director for 18 years.
She expanded the number of advocates from about 57 to 215, grew the annual budget from about $300,000 to $1.2 million, and initiated a series of locally groundbreaking programs.
“She has a heart that really beats love for people,” said Greg Heyart, one of McGauley’s close friends and a former CASA board member, “especially for kids who have suffered abuse and neglect.”
Like duck to water
McGauley, 64, took to CASA like “duck to water” 26 years ago in part because she, too, understood growing up powerless in Whittier.
Her parents, a safety investigator for Pac Bell and a stay-at-home mom, showed love to their seven children but also took strict parenting too far, McGauley said.
She chooses her words carefully while describing it.
“They were, um, physically abusive with the belt, with a hand. Lots and lots of beatings,” she said, going on to describe the ripple effects of siblings throwing each other under the bus to avoid punishment and even hurting one another.
The good news is that McGauley reconciled with her mother and father before they died, and all her siblings with children are warm, loving parents.
McGauley studied field biology at Loyola Marymount University. Having absorbed the campus’ social justice culture, McGauley joined the Jesuit Volunteer Corps, and after graduation moved to the northwestern Alaskan town of Kotzebue to work as a community organizer.
A one-year assignment turned into four years of service there, first organizing a parish council and then running a teen center. Alcoholism, domestic violence and related deaths were big problems in the Iñupiat community of about 1,700.
McGauley loved the people and culture.
“They took us berry picking, put us in their boats and took us up the river, taught us how to make sourdough and pancakes and biscuits, and taught us how to tan hides,” she remembered. “I learned so much there.”
Many of the things she learned later informed her work at CASA, including not making snap judgments about new situations.
“Within two weeks you’re going to feel like you know all that is wrong with this culture and you know how to fix it,’” a mentor in Alaska told McGauley. “And I’m going to tell you right now, I want you to shut up and just observe the issues. The issues these communities are facing are very complex.’
“… That skill has been helpful my whole life.”
'Lots of kids like you'
McGauley eventually followed a friend to Bakersfield and, while working in a chiropractor’s office, learned a CASA program was forming and successfully applied to join it.
CASA volunteers paint a comprehensive picture of court-supervised children’s histories and needs by meeting with them, interviewing family members, teachers, foster parents and others, and combing through records. The ultimate goal is to find every child permanent placement.
“I’d build a relationship slowly,” McGauley said. “With a 16-year-old I might come with a deck of cards and dominoes; when they’re younger I might bring a pad of paper and some crayons, something to do. Because kids will tell you things as they’re doing something else.”
Pivoting to a soft, sweet voice, McGauley described how she’d explain her role to youngsters.
“'There are lots of kids like you who live in foster care. Did you know that? No? Thousands here in Kern County.’
‘“I’m called your advocate. Feel my muscle,’” she continued, squeezing her bicep. “'I’m going to stand up for you.’”
McGauley’s stories of children she’s represented will break your heart. Her first one, the 4-year-old girl, acted out sexually in front of her the first time they met.
One little boy pointed to a needle pinned to a curtain and said that was the needle his dad regularly poked him with.
There was also the fifth-grader who read at a kindergarten level because she’d changed schools more than 20 times.
Other stories will make you cheer.
From volunteer to director
McGauley was a CASA volunteer for 18 months before joining its staff, eventually becoming executive director in 2001.
One of many initiatives she championed put an end to foster children changing schools every time they changed placements, which averaged once every academic year.
“You can move across the street to a different home, which is in a different school district, which has a whole other different way of teaching,” McGauley said. “The districts want autonomy, which is great, but terrible for 2,000 kids (currently) in foster care.”
McGauley led CASA in training advocates to mine records for signs a child suffered emotional trauma so mental health professionals could properly treat them.
And then there’s Family Connections, in which volunteers scour records and make phone calls to find family members or others who have been close to foster kids in the hope of establishing meaningful connections among them. That sometimes even results in a family member pursuing guardianship or adoption.
McGauley told the story of a 15-year-old girl and her 9-year-old brother who were placed in foster care after their mother abandoned them.
Their mom had told the kids their father was a loser who didn’t care about them.
They learned otherwise after a CASA volunteer tracked down out-of-state relatives and set up a meeting via Skype.
“You know, we have looked for you, your father and I,” the grandmother told the children. “Your father and I have looked for you for 10 years.”
“You’ve looked for me?” the 15-year-old asked incredulously. “Oh my gosh.”
The waterworks really started when the father came on screen, confirmed the grandmother’s story and told the girl she was beautiful like her mother.
“Everyone’s crying, everyone’s crying,” McGauley remembered. “I love the power of the program.”
'Everything she's got'
Since 1994, CASA has served 3,030 children, trained 1,168 volunteers and logged 297,057 volunteer hours. McGauley steered much of that growth with a combination of heart, smarts and hard work, her friends say.
First there are her innate gifts, like for making friends, cultivating relationships and just connecting with people, said Catherine E. Bennett, another good friend of McGauley’s and a former CASA board member.
“She is successful because of her compassionate nature,” Bennett said. “It comes across to everybody, whether she’s asking you for money or she’s asking you for help or she’s sitting across the table from a scared teenage girl.”
And then there are her technical gifts, many of which she honed while earning her master’s degree in public administration at CSUB, Bennett said.
The CASA board funded that education, she said, and it paid off exponentially.
McGauley learned even more about statistics, human resources, and making a persuasive argument to funders they should invest in the organization.
“If it’s not in her wheelhouse she’ll always ask (for help),” Bennett said. “But more and more stuff became in her wheelhouse by virtue of the breadth of the education she got at CSUB.”
Heyart said she worked so hard she risked her own well-being.
“Whatever Colleen does she does with everything she’s got ,” Heyart said. “She did that with CASA, she gave everything she had to that organization. Night and day and not just five days a week. Seven days a week.
“She was involved, involved, involved in helping those kids, helping that organization and empowering that organization to do more and more.”
