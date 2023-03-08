 Skip to main content
Collectors Showcase offers treasures from the past

When it comes to housewares, they just aren't made like they used to be. Whether it's the craftsmanship, design or durability, there's a reason items in the collectible and antique market are hot commodities.

Luckily there are plenty of resources in Bakersfield looking to start or build a collection. Chief among those is the annual Collectors Showcase, which returns this weekend to Hodel's Kern Room.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

