Collectors Showcase offers treasures from the past

When it comes to housewares, they just aren't made like they used to be. Whether it's the craftsmanship, design or durability, there's a reason items in the collectible and antique market are hot commodities.
Luckily there are plenty of resources in Bakersfield looking to start or build a collection. Chief among those is the annual Collectors Showcase, which returns this weekend to Hodel's Kern Room.
With a theme of "yesterday's memories have become today’s treasures," the show, now in its 51st year, will bring 40 vendors offering a variety of items such as glass, china, quilts, linens, kitchenware, dinnerware and jewelry.
"It is strictly all antiques, not new or crafts," said organizer Barbara Fields. "All antiques and collectibles. There is a difference."
Fields said glassware, especially given that many well-known glass makers like Fenton are no longer in business, remains a hot commodity among collectors.
For many, collecting begins with glassware or dishes, often inherited. That initial piece can lead to seeking out sets and then other items for the home.
"Once you start collecting dishware, then you want pretty linens, hand-stitched older things, and silverware," Fields said.
These antique pieces, many of which still hold up to frequent use, enhance a home.
"With dishware, there are finger bowls and other items that aren’t made now. That's what makes them interesting for people to collect and have in their home. It enhances the past and you get to enjoy it today."
She also notes that some of the dinnerware made today "lacks a certain style."
The two-day antique and collectibles show remains a popular show for collectors in town as well as from Southern California, many of whom visit the show both days and also head to the area antique malls.
Admission ($6, $5 with flier or ad) is good for both days and parking is free, making this an extremely affordable event.
Along with the value, Fields said the event continues to draw up to 2,000 people each year due to the high quality of the items and the friendliness of the vendors.
"From booth to booth, it's just interesting to see the variety. We've kept our standards and we've kept our friendly smiles. When people come in, there's a happiness."
Fields said she remembers one year watching a woman and her teenage daughter, who found a china pattern that her grandmother had. When the girl asked her mother if she thought she might receive that family heirloom, Fields could see how happy that made the woman.
"She said, 'I just didn't realize how beautiful it was. Do you think Grandma would let me have it?' Her mother said, 'Your grandma would be thrilled to death.'
"There are new generations coming along appreciating the past."
With any luck, that enthusiasm will keep the showcase around another 51 years.
