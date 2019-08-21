Humans aren’t the only ones who love a cold treat on a hot day. The animals at the California Living Museum do, too.
CALM’s 12th annual Ice Cream Zoofari is happening Saturday from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. While the bears and condors enjoy their “zoocicles,” guests to the zoo can treat themselves to an ice cream sundae, an ice cream cone or a root “bear” float.
Docents will be throughout the zoo offering a chance to meet ambassador animals up close. The Dixie Nuts Dixieland jazz band will also be there. Guests will be able to ride the Central California Children’s Railroad for free.
Admission is $15 for adults and $12 for children ages 3 to 12 years old. Members of the zoo can get in for $10 for adults and $8 for children. Proceeds go to CALM’s wildlife rehabilitation program.
Find CALM at 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway. For more information, go to calmzoo.org or call 872-2256.
