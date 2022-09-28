Cold beer, hot brats, can't lose at Oktoberfest

Oktoberfest is nearly over but there's no need to travel to Germany to have a little fun.
The Junior League of Bakersfield is back with its fourth annual Oktoberfest on Saturday, offering an evening of food, games, beer and fun.
First up for this festive night downtown is a hearty meal courtesy of local businesses.
"We’re going to have great food," said Melanie Schroedter, the league's fall fundraiser chair. "We'll have bratwurst from Prime Time BBQ Meats & Deli with German mustard, German potato salad and green salad. Temblor Brewing will have pretzel bites with beer cheese. And there will be a beer stein sugar cookie from Smith's Bakeries."
Advance Beverage Co. will provide beers from Great Change Brewing and Temblor as well as a Temblor hard seltzer. For non-beer revelers, there will also be wines served.
Activities kick off at 5:30 p.m. with cornhole and yard games. Beer and other beverages will be served in advance of dinner at 6 p.m.
With a few beers under their belts, guests can then take part in themed Oktoberfest events such as the stein holding contest (for solo competitors) and a stein pouring competition (for teams of up to six).
Guests who come dressed in traditional German clothing can enter the costume contest.
"Everybody is encouraged to dress up in dirndl or lederhosen," Schroedter said. "We have an anonymous judge who will pick the winners."
A Mr. and Miss Oktoberfest will also be honored along with contest winners before the evening wraps up around 9:30 p.m.
The league also partnered with Uniglobe Travel for an opportunity drawing. For each $100 ticket purchased, guests have a chance to win a $2,500 "Travel to Germany" voucher through Uniglobe Travel. Despite the name, Schroedter said the winner can use the voucher to plan a trip to any destination of their choosing.
Schroedter said the annual event usually draws an even mix of newcomers and a loyal crowd that's ready to "prost" for a good cause.
Proceeds from the event will go to aid Junior League of Bakersfield's programs advocating for literacy in Kern County.
Recently, the league has worked with the Kern Literacy Council through its grants program as well as held a Back to School book drive to benefit the children at the Jamison Children's Center.
Schroedter said they typically work with the council on a few events each year that impact women and children in the community, with some focusing on helping parents develop skills to help their children learn to read.
Visit juniorleagueofbakersfield.org or call 661-322-1671 for more on the league.
Oktoberfest tickets may be purchased in advance at eventbrite.com through Friday, with limited tickets available at the door on Saturday.
Other Oktoberfest fun
Crusader Brewing (5880 District Blvd., Suite 18) will celebrate from noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, serving steins of its house marzen. Starting at 1 p.m., Vizzles will offer a special themed menu of sausage plates with potatoes, onions, sauerkraut and mustard; brats on a bun with sauerkraut and mustard; pretzels; and jumbo pickles.
Cover band Groove Empire will perform from 7 to 10 p.m.
Bootleggers Craft Pub (955 Oak St.) is holding its Boot-Ober Fest from 3 to 6 p.m. The all-ages will have German food, beer for the adults, cornhole competition, outdoor games and a DJ.
Now through Oct. 23, Yard House (10308 Stockdale Highway) is serving German-style beer including Give ’Em Helles lager (a Yard House exclusive house beer), Weihenstephaner Festbier, Hacker-Pschorr Oktoberfest-Marzen and Sam Adams Octoberfest.