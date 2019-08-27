Retirees and working seniors looking for a way to stay active in the community can head to Cal State Bakersfield next month to learn more about the 60+ Club.
The club will host Possibilities Day on Sept. 12, starting at 9 a.m. in the university’s Student Union multipurpose room. It’s a chance for anyone 60 and older to learn more about the club and what it has planned for the school year.
Club president Cheryl Tikanen will start the day with an introduction before Michael Burroughs, director of the Kegley Institute of Ethics, gives a presentation.
Guests will also be able to hear from leaders of the club’s interest and volunteer service groups to learn more about what each one does and, if interested, sign up to join them.
Though the 60+ Club is managed by the school’s Office of Alumni Engagement, members do not have to be alumni to join. Membership is $40.
“The 60+ Club is one of CSUB’s longest-standing volunteer organizations, and we are grateful for the countless volunteer hours they dedicate each year,” said Sarah Hendrick, director of Alumni Engagement, in a press release. “
Possibilities Day is a great way for community members to learn more about the club, connect with like-minded individuals and give back to the community and university.”
Members of the 60+ Club can participate in reading groups, lunch and dinner clubs, coffee with professors and pruning the campus rose bushes. There are also monthly meetings every second Thursday.
For more information on the club or the event, call 654-3211 or go to csub.edu/60plus.
