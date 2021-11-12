City's Christmas tree lighting to be held Nov. 27

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas — or least it will come Nov. 27. That's when the city will host the fifth annual Christmas Tree Lighting at Centennial Plaza in front of Mechanics Bank Arena.
Attending the gathering are Mayor Karen Goh and members of the City Council, who will speak at the event, along with an appearance by Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The public event will also include a live Nativity on-site, along with recorded and live music
People will gather at 4:30 p.m. Nov. 27 at the plaza, 1001 Truxtun Ave. Santa is expected to arrive after 5 p.m. and Mayor Goh will light the tree shortly after.
That evening the Bakersfield Condors will also hold their annual Teddy Bear Toss in the arena when the team scores its first goal of the night.
The Condors play the San Diego Gulls that night. The annual toss will be overseen by United Way of Kern County, which will distribute the bears collected off the ice to nonprofits.
Admission is free for children in November with purchase of an adult ticket at the box office. Tickets can also be purchased at axs.com.