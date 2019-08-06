By the end of December, the holiday season is heading toward its close, but with a special event at the Rabobank Arena that day, we can make the most of those last few days.
Cirque Musica will bring its "Holiday Wishes" show to Rabobank Arena on Dec. 29. This will be the second year Cirque Musica brings its mixture of circus arts and live symphony music to Bakersfield.
Joining the traveling circus performers will be the Bakersfield Symphony Orchestra, which will provide the music for the evening.
Tickets go on sale Friday and range from $29 to $99. They are available at the Rabobank Arena Box Office and at AXS.com. For more information on the production, go to cirquemusica.com.
