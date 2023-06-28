With a heat wave coming down, most of us are looking for ways to stay cool.
If a proximity to water is any solace, Cirque Italia's Water Circus will be here to help this weekend with its stop at Mercado Latino.
"We are the first traveling water circus," said Marjorie Rosenthal, who handles media relations for the shows. "It's a dynamic circus, environmentally friendly and very interactive."
The theme of this show, one of two water circuses that tour different coasts 11 months of the year, is a pirate adventure.
It begins with the ringmaster Clown Rafinha who goes fishing and unexpectedly catches a bottle with a treasure map stuffed inside.
"Our clown is trying to find buried treasure. ... You have to go to the show to find out if he finds it."
The show takes the audience through storms on the high seas, with angelic aerialists, pirate fights, knife-juggling and a run-in with a mermaid. Expect thrills with a crossbow act and the dangerous wheel of death.
Helping or hindering Rafinha is a cast of skilled acrobats — including pirates and a mermaid — many of whom perform more than one type of feat.
"A lot of the performers do two acts, totally different acts," Rosenthal said. "One troupe does two different acrobatic acts. There are aerial stars, skating. Another does juggling and 'rolla bolla' — he bounces up in the air on different objects."
The 10 performers hail from all over the world including Venezuela, Brazil, Peru, Columbia, Ukraine, Moldova and Romania.
Much of the excitement takes place on a dynamic water stage with magical water works and rainfall that falls from the top of the tent to the bottom of the stage.
This is the first local visit for the animal-free circus that began in 2012 under founder Manuel Rebecchi, who is the nephew of Moira Orfei, considered the queen of the Italian circus.
The Water Circus has two traveling shows, which stick to different coasts staying on the road 11 months of the year.
Along with those shows, Cirque also tours three Paranormal Cirque shows and a Nitro Extreme Motor Stunt production.
Performances run through Monday before the show packs up and heads slightly north to Delano for a run of performances July 6 to 10.
Seating includes the main levels ($15 to $30) as well as a premium area ($50-$55).
"Any seat in the tent is a good seat at Cirque Italia," Rosenthal said, also noting that the most popular spots are in the premium area that tends to sell out quickly.
Cirque Italia is currently offering a deal for a free child's ticket with each purchase of an adult ticket. Use promo code FREE when purchasing at cirqueitalia.com (the on-site box office will also apply the discount).
Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.
