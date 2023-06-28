Cirque Italia Water Circus

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Monday; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday; and 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Mercado Latino, 2105 Edison Highway

Admission: $15 to $50 for children, $30 to $55 for adults; use promo code FREE for one free child's admission (ages 3 to 12) with purchase of an adult ticket for levels 2 and 3; tickets available online at cirqueitalia.com/Water-Circus-Silver or the box office onsite (open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.)

Next stop: The show continues on to Delano for a run from July 6 to 10; tickets available on the website