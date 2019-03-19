How can Cirque du Soleil make its productions of high-flying acrobatic feats even more impressive? By doing it all on (or far above) ice.
"Crystal" is Cirque du Soleil's first-ever ice experience, and Bakersfield will have six chances to catch it this week at the Rabobank Arena.
The icy circus fun kicks off with its first show on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., continuing with shows on Thursday and Friday at 7:30 p.m., two on Saturday at 4 and 7:30 p.m. and the final show on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Joining Cirque du Soleil's circus artists will be world-class ice skaters. Together, they will put on a show that includes synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating as well as circus disciplines like swinging trapeze and aerial straps.
The show will also features a playground scene with an amped-up hockey game, with ramps for skaters to show off their flips, twists and jumps. In another scene, performers will tap dance with ice skates.
"Crystal," directed by Shana Carroll and Sebastien Soldevila, follows the title heroine on her journey toward self-discovery. Crystal is described in press materials as a creative young woman who feels misunderstood in her daily life. When she ventures out on a frozen pond, however, she falls into an upside-down world. Guided by her own reflection, Crystal dives into a world of her own imagination.
Tickets range from $45 to $130, with discounts available for children 2 to 12 years old, students, seniors older than 65 and active duty military.
Go to rabobankarena.com or call 852-7777 for tickets and more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.