Even if you’re not celebrating Christmas in July, you could be making plans for the holiday season, even if it is still several months away.
Tickets are now available for “Cirque Dreams Holidaze,” which will be coming to the Rabobank Theater on December 16.
Cirque Dreams was founded by Broadway director Neil Goldberg, whose holiday show will include circus artists, singers, dancers and more. Expect new twists on favorite songs of the holiday season and performers dressed as toy soldiers, snowmen, penguins, candles, reindeer, gingerbread people, carolers and, of course, Santa.
Buy tickets online at rabobankarena.com or by phone at 888-929-7849. They can also be purchased at the Rabobank box office.
