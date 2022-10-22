Churches, groups to hold festivals

This month is full of fun activities. Here are a few on tap for local churches and faith-based organizations.
RiverLakes Community Church will hold its Harvest Fest today.
There will be a book giveaway, bounce houses, hot dogs, cotton candy and much more. The free event is open to invited neighbors and friends.
Get in on the fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the south lawn of RiverLakes' campus, 4301 Calloway Drive.
On Wednesday, Stay Focused Ministries will host a "What the Hay" pumpkin patch event.
Children will receive a free pumpkin while supplies last. There will also be music, free candy, popcorn and face painting for the kids.
The event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. behind the Stay Focused Ministries office, 1225 California Ave.
First Presbyterian Church will hold its Harvest Festival on Oct. 29.
There will be decorated cars for "trunk or treating" with lots of candy, carnival games, live DJs from 88.3 Life FM, a photo booth, food vendors, bounce house and more.
The event is free to the public, with food for sale from vendors. Put on your best non-scary costume and join us!!
Festivities will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 1795 17th St.
The Bakersfield Community Church of The Brethren will hold its Trunk or Treat on Oct. 31.
Bring the kids from 6 to 8 p.m. to the church's parking lot, 327 A St., for an evening of candy and fun.
Canyon Hills Assembly of God invites the community to its annual Harvest Carnival on Oct. 31.
For decades, the carnival at Canyon Hills has offered a fun, family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating.
Kids of all ages can enjoy free carnival games as well as bounce houses, free train rides, a rock wall and laser tag.
Expect special guests and musical performances by Tommy Hays, a Bakersfield legend and pioneer of the Bakersfield Sound, and his band.
"If you're looking for a safe and fun event for the whole family, look no further! We invite you to join us at Canyon Hills as we celebrate the fall season!" Nikki Schorr, communications director at Canyon Hills, said in a news release.
Food will be available for purchase and will benefit various ministries at Canyon Hills. Local food trucks will also be on site and ready to serve the guests with their unique dishes. Kids 12 years and under will receive a free hot dog, chips and a drink.
The festival runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the east end of the campus, 7001 Auburn St.
Visit canyonhills.com/harvestcarnival for more information.
Does you church have an upcoming festival? Send the details to religion@bakersfield.com for possible inclusion in a future listing.