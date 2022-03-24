Church to host talk on Shroud of Turin

St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church will host a discussion about the Shroud of Turin.
Tuesday's event will be presented by shroud historian and lecturer Nora Creech and Dr. August Accetta, founder of the Shroud Center of Southern California.
Measuring 14 feet long by 3.3 feet wide, the linen cloth bears the image of a what appears to be a crucified man, which many believe is the authentic burial cloth of Jesus Christ.
Since 1578, the original shroud has been kept in the royal chapel of the Cathedral of Turin in northern Italy. It is one of the most scientifically studied artifacts in the world, with research confirming it was not painted but contains human blood.
This local event will explore the shroud's history, the science surrounding it and how it is seen as a symbol of God's love.
It will take place from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday in the church's hall, 12300 Reina Road.