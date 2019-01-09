That Christy Porter's event for women sold out in a few weeks with little promotion proved to her just how much it was needed.
Saturday's Christy Porter & Friends Women's Empowerment Luncheon at the Petroleum Club aims to help women in all areas of life. Guests can sit in on workshops and a panel on topics ranging from health to finance to education and beyond, all led by professionals in those fields.
"I wanted to start an event like this because I think, as a young woman myself, there was a lot that I did not know, a lot I wasn't prepared for," said Porter, wife of former NFL player Joey Porter. "There are a lot of women who are just like I was. Why not have something where all of this information is under one roof?"
Porter said she wanted to provide a place where women could learn about things they might otherwise have to figure out on their own. Guests can pick and choose which of the workshops to attend.
"It really depends on the individual and what they're coming to get out of the event," she said. "We really have every aspect covered."
Speaking at the luncheon will be Janell Burton of Farmers Insurance; Krishna Ochoa discussing education; Realtor Lori Greene-Zaragos; Upside Productions founder Natesha Johnson on community involvement; Chei Brown from Kern Schools Federal Credit Union,; cardiologist Dr. Jeet Singh; endocrinologist Dr. Jasleen Duggal; Katrina Houston discussing career planning and resume readiness; and Faith Heath, founder of Right Where You Are Ministry.
Attendees will be able to learn about domestic violence, financial planning, entrepreneurship, marriage and relationships, grief counseling, mental health, Bakersfield College enrollment, credit repair, community involvement, banking, living trust preparation, real estate, life insurance, public relations and voter registration. They can also take advantage of a free wellness check and resume preparation.
As the name suggests, lunch will also be provided. Porter said she believed chicken and waffles would be served to guests.
With tickets just $20, Porter said guests are basically just paying for their meal. All the speakers are donating their time and all the services are free.
"It was very important for me to keep it affordable to make sure that demographic of women, who don't have the resources to spend $50 or $60, to make sure they were included."
This event is the first of a four-city tour. Porter will also bring the event to Pittsburgh, Atlanta and Boulder, Colo.
"Bakersfield is home," she said. "There was no better way than to start it off at home."
Based on all 175 tickets selling out, it's clear the event is already poised for success. While no plans are finalized just yet, Porter said it's possible she would bring the event back.
"I thought about the outpouring we're getting and people saying, 'I wish I could've gotten a ticket,'" she said. "We'll play it by ear and see. I wouldn't be surprised if it became an annual event."
Porter hopes the event will be beneficial to the women attending.
"If half of the women that attend this conference are able to obtain what they were out to get, it will be a success."
