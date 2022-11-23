Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds

It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds.
"We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to put up our full show at the museum," Ross said of the event's previous home at the Kern County Museum.
While Ross said the museum, much like Christmas Town's previous home at the North of the River park on Riverlakes Drive, offered a positive experience, it came down to growing pains.
"There were about six nights last year when we couldn’t fit anybody else in the park. We had a bus running people from the back to the front and that's too much.
The creator Noting that the parking lot is four times bigger and the fairgrounds offers a space about 10 times bigger, he said, "I don't think we're going to have those (capacity) problems this year."
Moving to the fairgrounds will also allow Ross to bring in some shows that he used in a Christmas event in Las Vegas, which closed during the pandemic, and new custom-made buildings.
"This will be my biggest show that I've ever put on by far and we have plenty of room to expand. There are six 30-foot houses and I'm excited to see how kids react to them.
"There are three new shows, with different songs and lights, including a couple of shows from when I shut down my Vegas show that I didn't have room to put them up (at the museum)."
Ross said there are panels measuring 20 feet tall and 80 feet wide as part of the presentation.
There will also be a big display with a toy-making factory scene with teddy bears being made and going off onto the conveyor belt.
"We've just got some surprises. People will be surprised. It’s new, definitely different. Some of the stuff here we've never done before."
When Christmas Town opens Friday, it will offer both the drive-thru experience as well as the walk-thru with activities.
Ross said demand has been good for both types of experiences.
"What I found is that people love choices. Some people love both (experiences).
"For the drive-thru, if they don't have little kids or if they have disabilities, they can stay out of the weather and still enjoy a good light show."
The town itself will have specially decorated houses for Santa's friends as well as the jolly old elf's cozy cottage, the Holly Jolly Train Ride, the 100-foot Jingle Bell Sledding Hill, Frosty's Play Area with bounce house, laser tag arena and outdoor skate rink.
Ross said words can only describe so much and you have to see Bakersfield Christmas Town to believe it. That's part of his mission to put on a quality community event for his favorite season.
"I love Christmas. It’s the most special time of year. I've always loved the lights, the music, the smells, the food.
"For my family, it's the most special time of the year. We are the people that just went crazy Griswolding our house."
