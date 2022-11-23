 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Christmas Town expands to fairgrounds

It seems that Bakersfield Christmas Town organizer Mike Ross’ holiday wish came true a little early this year. His annual all-ages Christmas experience will be considerably bigger thanks to a move to the Kern County Fairgrounds.

"We expanded the show, so we needed more room. We weren't able to put up our full show at the museum," Ross said of the event's previous home at the Kern County Museum.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter at @realstefanidias.

Coronavirus Cases

Coronavirus Cases widget