Christian Science speaker to share 'Why everyone is needed'

James Shepherd, public practitioner of Christian Science healing and speaker, will present his talk "Why everyone is needed" on Sunday with viewing available at the local Christian Science Church or online.
His talk will focus on universal healing precepts found in the Holy Bible, especially in Jesus' life and teachings, showing how they are available for anyone to understand and experience through the lens of Christian Science.
This lecture explores the nature of God, infinite love, as the only cause, and our unbreakable connection to God as God's offspring. It shows how this gives us our purpose and worth; what it means to see everyone from a more godlike, or spiritual, point of view. And why seeing everyone in this way has such an impact on our lives and on the lives of others.
Sharing examples of healing, and of lives that have been transformed and lifted from dark times to healing and progress, Shepherd will explain why Christian Science is both Christian and scientific; meaning that people can prove its effectiveness for themselves, as fully described in the book "Science and Health with Key to the Scriptures," written by the founder of the Christian Science movement, Mary Baker Eddy.
Shepherd will also touch on the life of Mary Baker Eddy, a mid-19th century woman from New England, and how she came to understand, confirm and teach what she felt was original Christian healing. Eddy herself said she was especially inspired by Jesus' demand, "He that believes on me, the works that I do will he do also; and greater works than these will he do, because I go unto my Father" (found in the Gospel of John 14:12).
For over 150 years, people around the world have also worked to follow Christ in this practice of Christianity and continue to do so today, with healings of physical ills and personal difficulties for themselves and others.
James Shepherd has been a Christian Science practitioner for many years, helping people on a daily basis through this scientific approach to prayer. Based in Eugene, Ore., he speaks to audiences around the world as a member of the Christian Science Board of Lectureship. His talk is sponsored by the Christian Science Church in Bakersfield.
His talk will be available to view via YouTube at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Christian Science Church, 2201 18th St., or via the link on prayerthatheals.org/Bakersfield for those who want to watch from home.
Marci S. Cunningham is the chairwoman of the Bakersfield Christian Science Lecture Committee.