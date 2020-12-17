Born in Korea to missionary parents in 1940, Elfred Milton Lee was just a toddler when he and his family were evacuated to the Philippines, eventually captured and placed into a Japanese prison camp.
For the young Elfred, the next three years were a scary, confusing time, but there was one bright spot. A colorful spot, in fact, that set Lee’s life on a new path that he credits to his “Creator, Savior and Master Healer: Jesus Christ.”
Lee recalls a fellow prison camp internee named Pedro and his magical pack of colored pencils.
“Pedro was drawing beautiful portraits — then he taught me to draw and that began my interest in art,” said Lee, now 80 and living in Mexico with his wife of 27 years, Martha. “There was nothing else to do in that camp but starve to death.”
So instead, Lee chose to feed his soul. It may have been the first time Lee found hope in art, but it would not be the last.
In the winter of 1945, a daring U.S. paratrooper raid rescued the Lee family and thousands of other prisoners. Over the years, Lee continued to draw and paint, studying art in Japan, then motion picture photography while serving in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War.
Flash forward two decades later, in 1987, Lee’s path as an iconic Christian artist led him to a fateful visit to the rolling hills, oil fields and farmlands of Kern County. Then-San Joaquin Community Hospital — now known as Adventist Health Bakersfield — had commissioned Lee to create an inspiring art piece for the medical center’s main first-floor lobby.
As a devoted Seventh-day Adventist — a Protestant Christian denomination that celebrates the observance of Saturday, the seventh day of the week, as the Sabbath — Lee knew that an image of Christ would be at the focus of his creation, but he wanted the painting’s setting to include local significance.
Once he arrived in Bakersfield, Lee was assigned a tour guide from the hospital, according to Jeff Eller — who, at that time, was the hospital’s human resources director, but is now retired from Adventist Health.
“Mr. Lee was driven around to many different locations throughout the area, so he could photograph our community and find inspiration for his painting,” recalls Eller, who served from August to early December as the interim president for Adventist Health Bakersfield and will remain in service as its community board president.
Although Lee’s original photos and accompanying artist journals are in storage and yet to have been transferred into electronic form, the memories of his Kern County tour remain vivid.
“I was impressed with the blossoming fruit and nut trees and food production everywhere,” he says.
“There were some oil wells for energy and the sustaining of prosperity. There was a beautiful lake and ducks, as I remember, with beautiful trees around the lake — just a beautiful place to live!”
With that scouting trip in mind, Lee set to work on the 10- by 15-foot framed mural. He incorporated a variety of Kern County scenes — water, an oil derrick and pumpers, blooming almond orchards, sheep, green pastures and golden foothills — along with a welcoming image of Christ, his hand outstretched.
There is also a transparency in Christ’s right shoulder and side, as if to indicate he is seated next to divinity.
Some observers see dual biblical meanings in Lee’s “The Christ of Kern County,” citing strong references to Psalm 23.
During a meeting at Adventist Health Bakersfield, Eller gave a brief presentation about “The Christ of Kern County” painting. The response was very positive. With 30 years passing and hospital staff coming and going since the painting was installed, its history was fading from memory. But now, those stories are being shared again.
“It warms my heart to see the appreciation for this art continue,” says Eller.
Lee agreed, knowing that art can provide hope, even when hope is scarce, whether it’s for a little boy in a prison camp or a loved one, waiting in a hospital lobby.
“I hope that viewers will sense the presence of Jesus as he looks at them with a beckoning hand,” Lee said. “You will notice that Jesus blends into nature … as He is the Creator of all. He offers them love and salvation.”
