When it comes to "Frozen," Disney fans just can't let it go. While they will have to wait until November for the movie's sequel, they can catch a local production of "Frozen Jr." when it runs at Stars Theatre Restaurant this weekend.
Like the movie, the play tells the story of sisters Elsa and Anna in the kingdom of Arendelle. All the favorite characters, like Olaf, Kristoff and Sven, will be included in the play. Local child actors will fill these roles.
The play has four performances: Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Each performance has an optional meal one hour before the show, with doors opening 30 minutes before the meal.
The local production includes all the songs "Frozen" fans know and love, plus five new songs written for the 2018 Broadway production.
Tickets are $15 for the show only or $40 for dinner and the show. Menu options include tri-tip, spaghetti and chicken Caesar salad.
"Frozen Jr." is directed by Karri McNeal, with vocal direction by Brock Christian and choreography by Jelissa Shands. The music and lyrics are by the film's Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.
Stars Theatre Restaurant is at 1931 Chester Ave. Call 325-6100 or go to bmtstars.com for tickets and more information.
