Chill out at CALM with annual Ice Cream Zoofari on Aug. 21

It will be frozen treats for all when CALM's Ice Cream Zoofari returns on Aug. 21.
California Living Museum staff will prepare zoosicles — frozen fruits or healthy treats set in ice — for the bears, mountain lion and California condors to enjoy throughout the evening.
Human guests will be able to choose from a build-your-own ice cream sundae, cone or root "bear" float.
Along with access to the zoo and ice cream, the 13th annual event includes free rides on the Central California Children’s Railroad.
Admission is $15, $12 for children 3 to 12. CALM members pay $10, $8 for children.
All proceeds will benefit CALM’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Program.
The Ice Cream Zoofari runs from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at CALM, 10500 Alfred Harrell Highway (between Lake Ming and Hart Park).
For more information, call 661-872-2256 or visit calmzoo.org.