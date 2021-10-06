Chez Noel Holiday Home Tour returns Dec. 3 and 4

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas for the Assistance League of Bakersfield, which announced this week the return of its annual Chez Noël Holiday Home Tour.
Set for Dec. 3 and 4, this is the 31st year for the self-guided tour of three beautifully decorated Bakersfield homes.
Prior to heading out on the tour either day, ticket holders can shop from boutique vendors and the Assistance League's Bargain Box Thrift Store. Along with grabbing their map to the homes, they can also enjoy coffee and a treat from Starbucks.
The Guild House (905 18th St.) will also be open on that Friday and Saturday for lunch with seatings at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Reservations, made by calling 661-325-5478, are highly recommended.
Chez Noel runs from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 3 and 4. Maps are picked up at Assistance League of Bakersfield, 1924 Q St. (enter at R Street).
Tickets are $40, available at the following locations: Bargain Box Thrift Store: 1924 Q St.; Victoria’s, 9000 Ming Ave. at The Marketplace; Sugar Daddy’s, 5512 Stockdale Highway; The Patio Place, 6801 White Lane; and Baby Me Simply Me, 4021 Calloway Drive;
Proceeds from this fundraiser help support Assistance League Bakersfield’s philanthropic programs serving children in the community.
For more information visit bakersfield.assistanceleague.org or facebook.com/assistanceleaguebakersfield.