Chef's Choice Noodle Bar plans early next year to close the Thai restaurant it has operated in the heart of downtown for 10 years and immediately reopen 8½ miles away at the former Johnny Garlic's at The Marketplace.
Owner Nick Hansa said it was a difficult decision not to renew his downtown lease and instead agree to pay substantially more rent at the shopping center on Ming Avenue in southwest Bakersfield. But he said worsening vandalism in recent weeks made him hesitant to stay put another five years.
The original restaurant on 19th Street remains open for takeout, he said, adding the new location will have sections offering different experiences, such as a reservations-only room for fine dining and a more casual bar area.