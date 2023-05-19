 Skip to main content
Cheers for stepmothers, who have rewarding, tough job

May 21 is Stepmother's Day. It is the weekend after Mother's Day. An argument can be made that the two holidays should be combined. Whether you are a mother or stepmother, the rewards and challenges are similar.

But 9-year-old Lizzie Capuzzi did not see it that way. In 2000, she enlisted the help of her senator, Pennsylvania's Rick Santorum, to help her honor her stepmother, Joyce, and all other stepmothers, who unselfishly step in to parent other people's children.

