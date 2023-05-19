Cheers for stepmothers, who have rewarding, tough job

May 21 is Stepmother's Day. It is the weekend after Mother's Day. An argument can be made that the two holidays should be combined. Whether you are a mother or stepmother, the rewards and challenges are similar.
But 9-year-old Lizzie Capuzzi did not see it that way. In 2000, she enlisted the help of her senator, Pennsylvania's Rick Santorum, to help her honor her stepmother, Joyce, and all other stepmothers, who unselfishly step in to parent other people's children.
In a speech read on the Senate floor and published in the Congressional Record, Santorum acknowledged the day and gave Lizzie credit for establishing it.
Stepparenting probably has been around since the beginning of mankind. One biological parent dies, then the surviving parent remarries and you have a stepfamily.
In recent decades that "traditional" model has become varied and complex by the increasing number of divorces, cohabitation, children born out of wedlock and same-sex marriages. With this diversity comes increasingly different demands on stepparents.
Using Census data, researchers estimate 1,300 new stepfamilies are formed in the U.S. every day. But that figure is a big guess, since it is impossible to track the exact number and the characteristics of all the possible "nontraditional" stepfamily combinations.
The Step Family Foundation, which attempts to track trends, reports that more than 50 percent of families have shifted away from the original biologically bonded mother, father and child, as a result of remarrying, or re-coupling.
The Pew Research Center reported that 42 percent of adults have a step-relationship — either a stepparent, a step- or half-sibling, or a stepchild. About 40 percent of all new marriages in the U.S. are remarriages for one, or both parties.
For this article, people on Facebook were asked to reflect on their stepparenting experience, or on having a stepparent. The responses were mixed.
Retired teacher Dianna Anderson wrote that she "was very fortunate to have wonderful stepparents. Since my parents didn't speak to each other without a huge row, my stepparents negotiated all major decisions — like braces, changes in visitation, cars, school, etc."
"I always felt loved by both stepparents," she recalled, adding that both of her biological parents insisted their new spouse must "love me, too! Dad had dropped one gal like a hot potato, because she didn't want me around."
Another Facebook friend described a much different and strained relationship when his father remarried a 20-something woman and he was a teenager.
A now-retired attorney and Facebook friend described a stepparenting arrangement so complicated and fluid that you needed a diagram to understand it. But it appeared to work because both biological parents placed their children's needs ahead of their self-interests. His children are now successful adults.
"The children of divorce tended to do well if mothers and fathers, regardless of remarriage, resumed parenting roles, putting differences aside and allowing the children continuing relationships with both parents," writes psychologist Judith Wallerstein, author of "Second Chances" and "The Unexpected Legacy of Divorce." However, she adds that regrettably few children have that advantage.
Local human resources consultant Robin Paggi described an increasingly common stepparenting situation: a career woman without children, who marries a man with a child.
Robin was 26 and enrolled in graduate school and her husband, Patrick, a CPA, was 30 when they married 34 years ago. Patrick's daughter April was 10 years old at the time and living with her mother in another city.
For the first eight years of their marriage, Robin and Pat traveled to see April as much as possible. Because they wanted her in their lives more, they invited April to live with them after she graduated from high school.
"I didn't have any children, so I didn't have the experience of raising children," Robin said, admitting that she assumed an 18-year-old was an "adult" and would behave like one.
"But she was still a child, and she did some stupid things. My expectations were just too high and there were some bumps because of it."
"However, I was extremely lucky. Her mother had done a great job, so I did not have to parent her and I didn't," Robin said.
Her advice to other stepparents — especially those who come into the life of older children — is to let the biological parent take the lead and spend time — special time — alone with their children to form a bond. A relationship, maybe more friendship than parental, will develop between the stepparent and stepchild.
This approach to being a stepparent is described in "The Stepparent's Dilemma," an article published last year in The Atlantic magazine.
Stepparents Lori and David Sims each brought children into their blended family when they married. While the arrangement started out well, they said "everything went to crap" in year two, when they argued over parenting styles, and the behavior of their respective children.
On the brink of divorce, they headed to a counselor. As Lori complained about her husband and his children's lack of discipline, the counselor kept telling her, "They're not your kids." The counselor said it so often that it began to sound like "They're NACHOs."
And in a fit of good humor that seems to have saved their sanity and marriage, the couple started a movement and Facebook groups: Nacho Kids Nacho Parenting.
Lori stopped worrying about whether David's kids did their chores or finished their homework. She bit her tongue when she disagreed with how David handled situations with his kids. They were not her kids. She would help when asked. But the parenting was up to David.
Not everyone agrees with this approach. Some stepparents demand "equal" parenting authority. But Lori and David found it to be a realistic strategy.
Robin's stepdaughter April is now an adult, with children of her own. Robin describes their relationship as a friendship.
But when it comes to the grandkids — April's children — Robin is Nonni and Patrick is Nonno, which is Italian for grandma and grandpa.
"I never gave birth to a child, but my husband provided me with a wonderful stepdaughter, who provided me with two wonderful granddaughters and a fabulous son-in-law," Robin said. "They are my family, and I have always recommended bypassing childbirth and getting a stepchild instead."