Check out real-life Hot Wheels for National Corvette Day

America is about to celebrate its birthday but so is America's sports car.
June 30 marks the 68th year of Corvettes bringing joy to American drivers after the first rolled off the assembly line in Flint, Mich., in 1953.
Made official in 2008, National Corvette Day now lands on the Bakersfield calendar of events this year courtesy of the Corvettes of Bakersfield, which has teamed with Three-Way Chevrolet for an afternoon of sports cars, music, activities and more on Wednesday.
Diane Wallace, the secretary for the charity car club, said the idea for the event came about after seeing a Mustang club's gathering and looking into a special recognition day for the sports car.
There have been eight generations of Corvette, determined by when automakers modified the model's body. Wallace said the club hopes to have at least one car from each generation out on Wednesday.
Corvettes of Bakersfield is a recreational social club with about 100 members currently. Along with meet-and-greet events, club members take part in area runs as well as fundraisers.
Anyone interested in learning more about the club can check the information booth at Wednesday's event. There will also be more about the history of the Corvette.
The afternoon will also feature music, cold water and snacks and Corvette coloring books for children. Representatives from the Bakersfield Ronald McDonald House will be out collecting small toiletries and pull tabs to aid their mission of providing temporary housing and emotional support for the families of children facing extended hospitalizations.
There will also be a big raffle for $250 window tinting, donated by Kern County Window Tinting and Custom Wrap.
Other smaller drawings will be held for donated prizes including restaurant gift cards, oil changes, Sam's Club, food and other themed gift baskets as well as car items, T-shirts and hats.
Each attendee will receive one ticket for the smaller drawings. Additional tickets will be $1 or six for $5. Tickets for the window tinting raffle will be $5 each.
Bakersfield loves its sports cars and Wallace, who owns a C7, said she sees that whenever she heads out to events like this.
"I know when I drive mine, little boys go crazy. It’s like a big Hot Wheel."
"Little boys point and their mouths open and their eyes get big. ... If they sit on the seat, they get such a kick out of it."
Wallace's husband bought his first Corvette, a Stingray, in 1969 out of college. She said many members are longtime Corvette lovers who want to share their passion with others.
"Part of our purpose is to promote interest in the cars, promote the image of the car as America’s sports car," she said.
"You can hang out with us whenever you want."
The club is working on planning more events locally as well as elsewhere in the West including the return of the Gambler's Classic, a popular multi-day all-Corvette event.
"We're looking at Laughlin as a possibility in 2022. It's a well-known event that gets cars from all over California and Nevada."
National Corvette Day will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. at Three-Way Chevrolet, 4501 Wible Road.
For more information on the club, visit corvettesofbakersfield.org.