In the 2017 movie “Get Naked!,” a mysterious operative named Jeremiah (played by the film’s writer and director Aaron James) has been informed by the governor of California that a naked woman is running loose through the city of Bakersfield and he has 72 hours to bring her in.
With the help of three musicians and three bumbling Mexican vaqueros, Jeremiah must maneuver through the streets of Bakersfield to make sure he gets his target before time runs out. The war on nudity has been declared.
Throw in a gunfight, mariachi, a mysterious, yet all-powerful “Musician’s Union, Eric Roberts — yes, that Eric Roberts, random cartoon-ish sound effects, an even more random zombie (?!) and a subtext about the balance between laws and freedom and you have “Get Naked!,” which will have its premiere here Saturday at the Fox Theater.
The genesis for the film came years ago after the Canadian creative took a spur-of-the-moment road trip from his home in West Los Angeles and stopped off in Bakersfield on his way to Barstow.
James recalled, “I saw the sign for Bakersfield, and I thought, ‘Well, damn. I love Buck Owens and Dwight Yoakam and Merle Haggard and country music, and I can’t believe I've never been to Bakersfield.’ So I went to the Alley Cat and then stumbled down to the Padre.”
“The whole movie came from nursing a hangover in Bakersfield and trying to recover from that and really not paying too much attention to what I was writing on the page and letting it all flow out,” James said.
It’s fun to spot the familiar locations, like the Padre and the Alley Cat, where James filmed around town. It’s also a hoot to see the locals who pop up throughout the movie in — ahem — varying degrees of dress. Yes, that’s John the downtown Walking Man getting a haircut. Yes, that’s local pianist Jay Smith on the piano (who also contributed to the soundtrack). Yes, that’s Bakersfield singer Art Machuca playing the drummer in the movie and playing my drum. Oh yeah, I’m on the soundtrack as well, playing method-sloppy drums during a poignant musical number held in Wall Street Alley.
James’ affection for the town was reflected in the film’s working title: “Bakersfield: The Movie.” It was changed at the behest of the film’s distributors to make it a bit more marketable, even if James prefers the original name to its current one.
“I am inspired by Bakersfield,” James said. “I think it's a very American town and that's a compliment because I love America. Some people in Bakersfield get it and have a sense of its goodness, or greatness even.”
But even with the titillating new title, there’s not a lot of overly gratuitous nudity in the movie. It’s unrated but would easily be the equivalent of a PG-13 comedy. Sure, there are some butts bouncing around (She is running, after all), but it’s almost treated matter-of-factly. ”Get Naked!,” has the makings of an underground cult film, just not a mean-spirited one.
“One of the things I'm interested in is vulnerability,” James said. “We talk about nudity as if it's a bad thing but it really obviously doesn’t have much to do with nudity at all. The other thing I'm interested in how we make a big deal about nothing. If you repeat it over and over again, we can make it into a ‘deal.’”
The film reminds me of a cross between David Lynch and Blake Edwards. It has a strong sense of normalcy, but the random comedic absurdities running throughout add up to create this familiar but surreal landscape. Bakersfield is James’s own winking, mischievous Twin Peaks, without the supernatural terror and doom.
Doors for the movie premiere open at 6 p.m. Saturday where attendees can meet and greet with the cast of the movie at 6:30 p.m. (Eric Roberts will be unavailable for the premiere). The movie starts at 7 p.m. sharp and there will be a Q&A with James and the cast afterwards. The movie, which is unrated (but equivalent to a PG-13 for minor nudity and mature content), is also available to watch on Amazon Prime video.
“Get Naked!” movie premiere, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m. Saturday, Fox Theater, 2001 H St. $5.
