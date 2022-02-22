CESAREO GARASA: City shows 'Notorious' side in podcast

A lot of us spent the last couple of years indulging our penchant for the macabre. Some of us ingested as much true crime/tragic event programming as was thrown at us, usually revolving around Tiger Kings (and a queen), California-based serial killers and new "Unsolved Mysteries."
Robert Petersen, 55, spent his time doing so in a different way.
"I've always been like a news junkie," Petersen, an almost lifelong resident of Bakersfield said during a phone interview. "I started reading old, archived issues of The Bakersfield Californian and I ran across these fascinating stories and I thought somebody needs to tell these stories again. They're lost to prior generations and I'd like to expose people to those old stories and a little bit of Bakersfield history."
That impulse led to the birth of his podcast, "Notorious Bakersfield," in July. As Petersen says in the podcast intro — after a truly groovy theme song that reminds me of the theme song to "The Good Place" — "I'm here to tell you about some of Bakersfield's most notorious crimes, events and characters that have made an impact on the Central California Valley community."
For a short while, he used it to accompany a short-lived Halloween Notorious Bakersfield city-tour where for $20 you could drive to different locations around Bakersfield and hear the — ahem — notorious events that happened there.
Usually, they were spots that most of us have passed by numerous times, oblivious to its dark history. In the podcast's debut episode, "The Two Fairys," Petersen says it best in his intro: "After you learn about what happened here, almost a hundred years ago, you won't be able to pass by this stretch of 24th Street without it haunting you. It truly is an odd and sad story."
That tragic tale of mother and daughter Fairy Montoya and Fairy Cornell resulting in domestic violence, sexual abuse and murder is heartbreaking and frustrating, even more-so given that, in the lens of history, the victims are often overshadowed by the murderer. It's an observation not lost on Peterson.
"It happened in 1927 and there's just so little out there about them and their lives," Petersen said. "There's a lot of information about their murderer (the aptly-named Odd Cornell) because he lived to be the oldest inmate in San Quentin. So there's all kinds of information about him, very little about the victims."
"That story was a direct result of domestic violence and here we are, almost 100 years later, and it's still a huge issue in our society. In that respect, looking back at it and looking at where we are today, it's really daunting."
Besides getting a lot of mileage off of his library card, Petersen's research sometimes includes help from others who reach out to him with information about his episodes or with recommendations for future episodes. Anyone wanting to contact him with either can reach him at notoriousbakersfield.com.
The podcast is heavy on true crime, but not exclusive to it. There is a whole lot of murder, though. So much murder.
Each of the episodes, which run an average of 20 minutes, drop every Tuesday. Out this week, Episode 37: "March Meet Drag Races," looks at the history of the March Meet, how it got started in Bakersfield and the impact it's made on our community.
"It's going to look at the first March Meet that happened in 1959 when the promoters of it were totally unprepared for it," Petersen said. "There were 32,000 people that showed up for this drag race and they were not prepared at all. That put Bakersfield on the map. March Meet has been going on strong for 63 years now. They've learned from their mistakes."
"There was (also) controversy around that first March Meet. There was a driver fatality and the race organizers didn't report it to the CHP, and the CHP didn't find out about until the next Monday when the coroner came and said, 'We need an accident report about this fatality that happened at Famoso (Raceway),' and they were like, 'What are you talking about?'"
Here are some recommended episodes that capture the spirit of the podcast for those of you who don't have the 12 hours or so to commit to it — yet.
Episode 22: "Abandoned on the Freeway": "That one was an interesting episode," Petersen said. "I was able to contact the victim for that and I interviewed her in a separate episode (Episode 23: 'Interview with Jody')."
"She was a 5-year-old girl that was abandoned on the freeway by her parents just south of Bakersfield, I believe in 1962, and I was able to track her down and find her and find out how she's living her life. That was fascinating to me at least."
Episode 26: "Bakersfield Me: The Mexican Mafia": "I always heard that (the 1992 film) 'American Me' was based on Rudolf 'Cheyenne' Canada," Petersen said of the member of the Varrio Viejo Gang (the precursor to the Varrio Bakers) who at age 16 was convicted in the stabbing death of a man outside the Salon Juarez dance hall and later went on to become a legendary figure in the Mexican Mafia prison gang.
"I watched the movie back in the 1990s when it first came out and, since then, I didn't really pay that much attention to it. Then I thought, 'You know what? I'm going to look into that. So I did and realized, after I watched 'American Me' again ... (that) everything in the movie happened (was set) in East L.A. when, in real life, it actually happened — well, not east Bakersfield, but close — Salon Juarez is right off of East Truxtun right there." (Episode 37: "Cheyenne Sends His Regards" is a tie-in to this episode as well.)
Episode 6: "Rampage in Rosedale": "This one is about a Kern County health inspector who was murdered by a slum lord.
Even if these might not intrigue fans of this kind of subject matter — which can be explicit, so listener discretion is advised — there are plenty of episodes that cover other notorious events including a 1968 murder at the Padre Hotel, the local sighting of an apparition of the Virgin Mary in 1984 and — no joke — a killer Santa at Denny's in 1989.
Petersen's curiosity for these stories is evident as is his penchant for deep research. His voice, so help me, reminds me of a pleasant Al Franken and I appreciate his vibrant language and manner of communicating. These stories — as notorious as they may be don't feel as ghoulish as the subject matter could easily lend itself to.
He tends to reflect on the actual tragedy of what occurred instead of the salacious details that sometimes mire other podcasts into the realm of true grotesquerie — albeit, sometimes entertaining grotesquerie. He understands the gravity of what happened.
What makes some of these tales even heavier is that a lot of them have no resolution. The killers were sometimes never found. The desire for justice left unquenched. What drives our desire to peer into the abyss and these kinds of stories? What does it say about Bakersfield? About us? When we find no one to relate to within a story so tragic it's as if we're peering into these awful moments with an almost detached sense of voyeurism.
"I don't know what fuels this besides somebody reading it or learning about it and thinking, 'Gosh I'm glad that's not me,'" Petersen said. "When you think about it, these are awful, awful things and they altered multiple lives. Families' lives were turned upside down."
"Many of these stories represent our community's unpleasant and dark history. These stories were as shocking and abhorrent 20, 30, 40 years ago as they are today."