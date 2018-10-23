Ever since the first time I heard comedian Tom Segura’s album “Girls With Corn Rows,” I was taken aback. How do I describe this guy? What kind of comedy is this?
His straightforward, laid-back persona comes from a place of existential exhaustion where he’s both annoyed and amused with people and their foibles, none more so than his own. He’s the hard-R-rated human equivalent of Garfield the cat and every day is Monday, porn is lasagna and everyone is either Odie or Jon. He’s not self-deprecating, he’s just calmly reporting from the trenches.
But, most importantly, he’s incredibly funny, as in off-the-charts funny. Local audiences will have a chance to watch him perform on Saturday at the Fox Theater. Those with sensitive sensibilities: Consider yourselves warned.
Outside of stand-up, the Cincinnati-born/Los Angeles-based Segura hosts his “Your Mom’s House” podcast with his wife and fellow comedian, Christina Pazsitzky, which is even more comfortably irreverent and unpredictable than his usual comedy. I find their insider talks about stand-up comedy with their guests fascinating, such as the kinds of comedians other comedians don’t want to follow. Nothing is off-limits and they’re game to talk about anything, and I do mean anything. His 2018 comedy special “Disgraceful” is currently on Netflix.
Although he and his wife welcomed their second child in July, chances are this has not softened his outlook. Well, maybe. Segura has a very clear point-of-view as to what he sees as acceptable and what he sees as not and is baffled why everyone doesn’t it see it his way. He has no boundaries as to what he considers off limits and is a very keen student of the mundane absurdity of life.
He’s not a philosopher, he’s an observer, and as simmering as his perspectives can be, you never feel burnt by them even if you leave the show feeling like your brain is on fire. He’s not a traditional insult comedian, but — much like his peers Doug Stanhope, Joe Rogan and Jim Jefferies — he pulls no punches and is utterly fearless. That’s his thing: He doesn’t care if you like him or not, but you can’t help but to like him — you just can’t describe why.
