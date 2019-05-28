The owners of Omnivore Recordings couldn’t have picked a better name for their independent record label. Scanning through their roster of artists and stable of releases is a treat. It’s simply bonkers in its diversity. Even the company’s motto alludes to the label’s voracious appetite for music: “create, devour, repeat.”
The Los Angeles-based record company specializes in representing and releasing music from bands of various eras and styles (generally between the 1960s and 1990s) without pigeonholing itself into one specific paradigm. Some of their acts include influential bands and artists that hovered around the fringes of the mainstream (Jellyfish! Jellyfish is on on their label!) but who made enough of an artistic splash that you can still feel the ripples.
If your tastes ranges from Townes Van Zandt to Jaco Pastorious to Big Star to 10,000 Maniacs, this is definitely a record company you need to check out.
Label co-founder and Grammy-winning producer Cheryl Pawelski attributes the boutique label’s strength to a very basic tenet: quality music has no shelf life.
“We really feel like good music is good music,” Pawelski said via a phone interview. “So we wanted a name that was open-ended that allowed us to go out explore -- and we’ve done everything from John Cage to Buck Owens to The Motels.”
And speaking of Buck Owens, Friday marks a milestone for his fans and collectors of vintage records. Omnivore will be releasing 40 different Buck Owens titles in their original, sealed packaging on vinyl, straight from Buck Owens’ own collection.
The LPs are sonic artifacts from another time, ranging from 1961's “Under Your Spell Again” to 1989's “Act Naturally” with Buck and Ringo Starr playing together on the title track. These albums encompass almost the entirety of his career-long recorded output.
“They are the original sealed vintage albums that got sent from the original record companies to Buck,” Pawelski said. “So they were his copies that his estate had all these years.”
The stock was released to Omnivore by Buck Owens’ estate and under the direction of Buckaroos’ keyboardist Jim Shaw who played and even co-produced some of the unearthed albums.
“I approached them,” Shaw said. “We had stored away, in paid air conditioned storage, thousands of LPs that Buck had stored away back when he recorded them. In other words, when he put out ‘Together Again’ in the mid-60s, and the album came out, he would buy four or five, six, eight, 10 cases of 25 (albums) for promotion, etc. And he did that all the way through his years. Every album he put out for his whole life.
“A lot of them were sent out and used up and sold and given away, but we had so many of them, I was starting to worry about how long they would last. I’m one of the directors of Buck Owens’ Private Foundation and we discussed, ‘Let’s get ‘em out there where people can hear them.’”
Omnivore Recordings were enthusiastic to receive them.
“Jim told us that they were interested in maybe making these available on a wider basis to fans and we thought that was just the coolest idea. These days, all this hype around vinyl is around new vinyl. What’s cool about these is that they’re original,” Pawelski said.
To any fan or collector, these are some stunning sonic artifacts: they’re not reissues; they’re the real deal. They’ve basically been stored away for decades and are being put back out into circulation. These might as well have been beamed straight from out of a time machine - a veritable “blast from the past.”
Each mint-conditioned, vinyl title will be sold for $12.98 (cheap!) on a first-come, first-serve basis exclusively on Omnivore Recordings’ website. The albums were checked for quality by both Shaw as well as Omnivore Recordings, but there is always the possibility of unseen defects due to the passing of time. All sales are final and once the party’s over, man, the party’s really over for good.
“It’s a warm feeling knowing that these will be shared with people,” Shaw said.
Also out Friday is Omnivore’s double-CD Buck Owens’ compilation “The Complete Capitol Years: 1971 -75,” the third and final release in their collection of Owens’ singles and B-sides released on Capitol Records between 1957 and 1975.
“I think, holistically, the B-sides, that’s where you do find a lot of the hidden gems,” Pawelski said. “Because you know the hits, right? But some of the coolest hits in history, be it by any artist, came because the DJs flipped over the record.”
'Bones of Brundage'
“Bones of Brundage,” the 2018 documentary directed by former music promoter Nate Berg about Bakersfield's underground music scene during the 1980s through the aughts, will be having its official theatrical premiere this weekend. The event will be at First Amendment Tattoo. Capacity is around 100 people, so get your tickets sooner than later.
The film will be shown twice on Friday evening, at 6 and 8 p.m., and once on Saturday at 7 p.m. After the Saturday showing, there will be an after party at Berg’s old stomping grounds, Jerry’s Pizza at 9 p.m. with four bands.
“It’s a chance to see a lot of old friends,” Berg said. ”After viewing the film, people deserve a chance to party in a club-like atmosphere.”
Originally released online in December of last year, the documentary is told from the point of view of various people in interviews (including myself) talking about their experiences and thoughts on the scene they were a part of. The movie’s most outrageous stories usually revolved around the irreverently bold and unpredictably fearless local musician Rory Todd Thompson who seemed to teeter on the edge between genius and chaos. Thompson passed away in late 2016.
“The struggles contained in our movie are age-old stories of growing up and maturation,” Berg said via email interview. “Some of our characters reached for great successes and some achieved them. Others were consumed by the chase and were humbled by defeat, but still maintained dignity and the spirit of rock ‘n’ roll.”
Another highlight was listening to Chris Goodsell, aka Purdy Spackle (always loved that name), describe in lucid, vivid and enjoyable detail the shenanigans that abounded around him. The interviews with Ty Elam of Cradle of Thorns, Videodrone and Karmahitlist, are truly some of the most revealing moments of the film, describing his time in the spotlight and the challenges that followed. It’s a humbling, honest, resonant and resilient meditation by one of the most undeniable and unique architects of Bakersfield’s local underground music scene.
“We want people to see the intensity and raw passion that has defined the Bakersfield music scene over the years,” Berg said. “We, the film makers, see this energy as a triumphantly positive quality.”
The version released in December was intended by Berg to be more for a Bakersfield audience. Since then, he’s re-cut and refitted the movie, included more interview material from Korn’s Jonathan Davis and Ryan Shuck from Orgy and Julian K, and tightened up the film to a crisp one hour and 47-minutes. According to Berg, “the film is leaner and meaner than the online version.”
“Our theme here is that the music scene was out of control, outrageous and dangerous,” Berg said. “If anybody wishes to make a movie saying it was a place of peace and harmony my hat is off to them. That movie is not ‘Bones of Brundage.’ ’Bones of Brundage’ is the wild west. Bakersfield is the wild west. Period. End of story.”
For those unable to make the premiere, the film can be seen at bonesofbrundagemovie.com. The filmmakers will also be submitting the movie to film festivals and Amazon.
“We are going to have some fun with this and ride it as far as we can go,” Berg said. “We are so grateful to the music city of Bakersfield for opening its doors and help us capture its intensity.”
"Bones of Brundage" Theatrical Film Premiere, 6 and 8 p.m. Friday and 7 p.m. Saturday at First Amendment Tattoo, 7401 White Lane.; Tickets are $10 and available at eventbrite.com or at the door; 473-1721; not rated but viewer discretion advised. For more information and tickets, visit bonesofbrundagemovie.com.
“Bones of Brundage” Premiere After Party, with The Runaround, Contranistas, Mopey Lonesome, and Felony Jackson, 9 p.m. Saturday at Jerry’s Pizza 1817 Chester Ave.; $5 at the door; all ages.
