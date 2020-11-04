About 20 minutes into Hectic Films’ latest full-length release, “Booze, Broads and Blackjack,” there’s a vivid and bold traveling shot of Las Vegas at night from above. It’s not the first time the local indie movie house has attempted something so quietly ambitious but it serves as a marker of intent: Hectic Films is evolving.
The film’s April premiere at the Fox Theater was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Hectic Films has figured out a pretty neat workaround: a “virtual premiere.” They managed to figure a way to bring the film and the Fox Theater to you.
The virtual premiere is pretty much that: watching the movie using a virtual reality device like the Oculus Quest. If you’re not familiar with those kinds of devices, ask someone who plays video games. They’ll definitely know. (Or check out PCMag's website for some options.)
Google Cardboard is a budget-friendly option, with cardboard-made devices roughly averaging around $15 to use with your smartphone. I’m sure that savvy readers could figure out how to make their own device with a headband, tape and some cardboard.
Add some headphones and, voila!, instant immersion. You’ll get a cool replication of the sights and sounds of watching the movie inside the Fox Theater. The whole process was filmed with 360-degree camera technology so wherever you turn your head the visuals will follow as if you were right there. Props to the simulation’s designers in giving the movie’s sound an accurate sense of echo.
The Hectic team has a boozy primer on Vimeo to show how it all works. Caution: There’s profanity throughout.
But if you’re not into the whole VR experience, you can simply rent or buy either movie on Vimeo. Use the code FOXTHEATER to receive half-off the price of “Booze, Broads & Blackjack” on the video-hosting platform. The purchase of it includes the film, its “virtual premiere” version and some behind-the-scenes extras.
The film itself is a loose, breezy, lo-fi film noir that won best crime film at both the Los Angeles and New York Film Awards. And, as with most film noir, there are the expected double-crosses, doomed men and sultry femme fatales. The story turns fairly intense as protagonist Jack King (Joe Raffa) dives recklessly from one serious predicament — and affair — into another.
Along the way, certain familiar locales show up; the big neon Guthrie’s Alley Cat sign comes into view right before a couple of mobsters unload a body into a dumpster on Eye Street and the Wall Street alley behind the parking garage. Other local landmarks include Sandrini’s Public House and the Padre Hotel (digitally altered to become the fictional Padgett Suites).
The movie, based on Carl Nicita’s book by the same name, is about King, a New York DJ, gambler and part-time hustler, winning a trip to Las Vegas to compete in a celebrity blackjack tournament. His girlfriend, Misty (Erica Rey), happens to witness the aforementioned body-drop, which sets off a chain of events involving Jack’s mob boss uncle, Vinny Bombayo (Vincent Pastore from “The Sopranos”), and a mission involving a mysterious suitcase.
Getting Pastore was a huge coup for director Rickey Bird and every scene Pastore is in elevates the film as a whole — not to mention the actors around him.
The first scene with Jack and Vinny together, talking about Jack’s upcoming trip to Vegas, has the best acting out of any previous Hectic Film. Pastore hits all the right notes and ups Raffa’s game as well, giving the scene a solid authenticity. It’s a clinic on how a veteran actor can raise the ante when by giving others something to play off of. It’s when the art transcends craft.
Pastore isn’t the only recognizable face in the film. Other cast members have been in bigger gigs including James Duval (“Independence Day” “Donnie Darko””The Doom Generation”) who has a small role as a Pastore associate in Las Vegas.
Local sideshow performer George “The Giant” McArthur also has a quick but very well-done cameo as a down-on-his-luck doughnut shop business owner and Felissa Rose (from the 1983 cult horror shocker “Sleepaway Camp”) plays a fan of Jack’s who gets a job at Vinny’s strip club, the Teaser Pleaser. Yes, that Teaser Pleaser.
Aaron Novak's score ranges from sax-driven lounge jazz, echoey “Twin Peaks” atmospherics and even 1980s sexy synth-pop for a particularly torrid sex scene. Needless to say, the movie's rating would be a solid R for mature themes.
There’s an interesting bit of self-awareness that comes from the film owning up to its own modest means. After years of making low-budget movies, Bird’s confidence in using his limited resources wisely makes the production almost feel like a stage performance at times. Bird has a talent for managing impressive production value from micro-budgets. This is no exception.
Some quirks pop up from time to time, like the bonkers black wig Bird wears as Crash Banner (Bird plays two roles in the film) and a particular reaction shot in the last scene, not to mention the hint of a possible sequel much like at the end of the first installment of Quentin Tarantino's "Kill Bill."
For all its relaxed ambition, this is still coming from the gonzo studio that brought us films about a naked woman killing zombies and a vendetta-driven aborted fetus come back to life. This is not a bad thing. Some details, like a particularly cool cutaway from an interrogation scene, are just more signs that Bird is maturing as a filmmaker in his continuing evolution of making movies that are fully comfortable in their own skin.
Anyone who wants even more from the Hectic team, check out the fun “Digital Corona Friendly” version of the frightfully popular local event George the Giant’s Strange Museum of Oddities and Wonders, which is normally open in October.