It was 1949 when The Center for Spiritual Living began as the First Church of Religious Science in Bakersfield. For 70 years, it has been housed in the same location, 222 Eureka St. The former private residence is now on the National Historic Building Registry. Members and friends will celebrate this monumental achievement with a gala banquet on Nov. 15. A catered dinner will be followed by a keynote speech from Dr. Kenn Gordon, of Kelowna, British Columbia.
Gordon is the spiritual leader of the international organization to which the local center belongs. The current minister, Dr. Carol Carnes, will share the platform with Dr. Gordon on the following Sunday, Nov. 17.
As spiritual leader of Centers for Spiritual Living, a title he’s held for the past eight years, Dr. Gordon’s goal is to awaken humanity to its spiritual magnificence, and create a world that works for everyone.
Toward this goal, Gordon travels the world speaking with everyone from government and religious leaders to individual seekers, about ageless spiritual principles that have been passed down through millennia and synthesized in the teachings of Science of Mind by its founder, Ernest Holmes. Gordon has spoken several times at the Parliament of World Religions at locations across the planet. He serves on the leadership council of the Association for Global New Thought. His book, "Mind & Manifestation," was published in 2009. He also contributes monthly to the Science of Mind magazine, published by Centers for Spiritual Living.
He is also the co-founding minister along with his wife, Dr. Deborah Gordon, of the Centre for Spiritual Living, in 1993, in Kelowna, British Columbia, Canada.
Well-known for his extraordinary vision and leadership, he is a catalyst for evolution and change in every area of human development.
Dr. Carnes welcomes previous members, ministers and practitioners who may be in the area to come join in the celebration. Banquet tickets are $45 and may be purchased via PayPal on centerforspirituallivingbakersfield.com or by calling the center at 323-3109.
