Celtic Woman at Mechanics Bank Arena has postponed their May 6 concert.
The live show celebrating 15 years has been delayed, said Nick Wynne the marketing manager for Mechanics Bank.
Ticket holders are encouraged to hold on to their tickets, which will be honored at the rescheduled date in 2021. Refunds will also be offered at point-of-purchase.
