Soon the full celebration of Christmas will be upon us. Even now, ever so faintly, we can hear in the background the voices of angels, singing of peace on earth and good will to men; hear, that is, if not drowned out by the likes of Madonna singing "Santa Baby."
But how can we really celebrate Christmas in such a world as we find ourselves today? We are shown huge food lines for the hungry even as the stock market rewards those with the capital to invest. There is a plague of near biblical proportions flooding our hospitals and filling our cemeteries all around the world. Our politics is being shaken with charges that our democracy is a fraud. And all the while, everyday life is being thrashed as caution and fear closes down so many businesses and limits the possibilities of normal human contact. Keep your distance! And on it goes. How can we celebrate a Christmas in such a world?
We can. We can because the world of the first Christmas was likewise a world in turmoil. Home rule was squashed and new taxes loomed as a hated foreign king sat upon the throne in Jerusalem, propped up by the brutal fist of the feared Roman military. Troops would soon be sent out of Jerusalem to nearby Bethlehem to slaughter every child under the age of 2. It was a world where the average life span was around 35 because so many were dying young from diseases they couldn't cure and in wars that really didn't involve them. The first Christmas was marred by the holy family soon having to flee for their lives to dwell as aliens in Egypt. Troubles! Big time troubles!
The actual picture of Christmas is not realistically portrayed by Hallmark. Yes, there were those fleeting moments of that holy night, but that was to be in the context of the cold, cruel world around it, the context of ruthless rule, blood in the streets and a holy family fleeing for their lives by night. Nevertheless, the world was changed for the better by what happened on that night. In spite of rulers, death and escaping, the angels sang their song of "peace on earth, good will to men!" And the shepherds gathered in wonder and praise, even as the wise men came in adoration.
Our celebrating Christmas this fateful and frightful year of 2020 does not depend on the background, on governments, the reality of death and dying, and the omnipresent sense of isolation. It is not to be distracted from the sadness of mourning families and the longing for all that we cannot do, all that will be missed this year. We are called away from the dark and the negative by remembering all the hope and joy to be found so long ago in a smelly stable in the midst of farm animals. A true Christmas is not dependent on outer-circumstances but on the inner condition of human hearts in tune with God.
Advent is not supposed to be a time of celebrating but a time of preparation for the celebrating yet to come. God is with us, even as he was with them so long ago. The Christmas ideal of hope, joy, love and peace all wrapped up in one person, sent by God, has survived in spite of all the wars, famines, plagues and quiet desperation lived by so many down through the ages. That's what faith is all about: living not by what is apparent but by what is actual and abiding. It is not based on what we can see but by what we can hope and dream. As one mostly forgotten verse of a great Christmas hymn goes:
"And ye, beneath life's crushing load, whose forms are bending low.
Who toil along the climbing road with painful steps and slow,
Look now! for glad and golden hours come swiftly on the wing:
O rest beside the weary road and hear the angels sing."
Bob Schwartz, of Bakersfield, was born in New York City, but has spent most of his life in California serving as a pastor.