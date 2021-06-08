Celebrate your 2021 grad with a photo under Fox marquee

It's a common sight this time of year to see graduates in their caps and gowns posing all over downtown Bakersfield. The Fox Theater is making it a bit easier this year with its graduation picture day.
All day Sunday, the H Street theater's marquee will declare its support with "Congratulations Class of 2021" on its marquee. The middle line will remain blank for people to Photoshop in (or add via a smartphone app) their school's name.
The theater encourages people to post the photos online with the hashtag #historicbakersfieldfox. Fox staff will select some to highlight on its social media pages.
The Fox Theater is located at 2001 H St.