Celebrate your 2021 grad with a photo under Fox marquee

The Fox Theater is inviting this year's graduates — like Dr. Emily Goldsberry seen here — to come pose for a photo under its marquee, which will declare "Congratulations Class of 2021."

 Courtesy of Fox Theater

It's a common sight this time of year to see graduates in their caps and gowns posing all over downtown Bakersfield. The Fox Theater is making it a bit easier this year with its graduation picture day.

All day Sunday, the H Street theater's marquee will declare its support with "Congratulations Class of 2021" on its marquee. The middle line will remain blank for people to Photoshop in (or add via a smartphone app) their school's name.

The theater encourages people to post the photos online with the hashtag #historicbakersfieldfox. Fox staff will select some to highlight on its social media pages.

The Fox Theater is located at 2001 H St.

