Trader Joe’s is celebrating 25 years in Bakersfield with a special event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
There will be face-painting, cake, hot dogs and a free reusable bag for the first 500 customers. Kids can return their coloring pages to get a prize bag.
All freebies are available while supplies last, so come early.
Trader Joe’s is at 8200 Stockdale Highway.
