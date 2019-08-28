Stores fat with low-carb

Trader Joe’s is celebrating 25 years in Bakersfield with a special event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be face-painting, cake, hot dogs and a free reusable bag for the first 500 customers. Kids can return their coloring pages to get a prize bag.

All freebies are available while supplies last, so come early.

Trader Joe’s is at 8200 Stockdale Highway.

