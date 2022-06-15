Celebrate together at Oleander Pride

Already a historically scenic neighborhood, Oleander is getting a little more pizazz this Saturday during Oleander Pride.
Now in its third year, the community event invites residents to decorate their yards with displays of inclusion and support for the LGBTQ community. Attendees can view these displays as well as art created by artists from Creative Crossing Co-Create during the neighborhood walk and drive.
Like many events, especially emerging from a pandemic, Oleander Pride has continued to grow, not only in the number of attendees but also participants including neighbors and 23 artists as well as community partners.
"I think that one of the biggest ways that this event has grown and changed is its reach," said Olivia Garrison, an Oleander resident and one of the event's founders. "It started out as this really small community neighborhood event and it has grown into more.
"It’s still a community event but lots of volunteer groups come to show love and support to the community. Some are volunteering time to provide water to the walkers, some are coming and setting up a booth to provide information."
Girl Scouts as well as teens from local high schools' Sexuality and Gender Alliance (SAGA) and Gay Straight Alliance (GSA) will offer water to walkers as will representatives from The Empty Space.
The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity will have a presence at the park, which will also host a booth for people to make their own pride flag.
Garrison and volunteers from the neighborhood were busy Tuesday evening at the park making signs to carry and display on Saturday.
"It is a really special place," she said of Oleander. "There is a lot of community here and not just a community that has to look a certain way."
Attendees are welcome from anywhere to feel like they're part of the neighborhood on Saturday.
"A lot of people want to be in a space where they feel celebrated. They're excited there's a neighborhood in their city and county that does this."
That message of inclusion and support is what keeps Mario Gonzalez involved with the event. The artist is helping coordinate his peers for the art portion of the event.
"Oleander Pride started in the pandemic," he said. "Organizers and Creative Crossing found a community suffering from isolation and depression."
Kei Deragon, one of the grassroots art group's founders, lives in the neighborhood and helped organize the permanent murals that are now part of the Oleander landscape (and will be viewable during the walk portion of Saturday's event).
"We're only able to continue art in the neighborhood because of the residents (donated space on their property)," Gonzalez said. "Oleander and Creative Crossing are creating a safe space through art and inclusion."
Event sponsors also helped the cause, starting with the Arts Council of Kern, which was able to secure a stipend for the participating artists. Art supplies and event promotion were aided by the financial support of Dignity Health Bakersfield, Atlas Financial Solutions and Howie’s Micheladas.
The art for Saturday's event will consist of 12 chalk art pieces and 11 posters on display in the neighborhood and six large canvases, which will be at Beale Park.
Of the pieces, which will all be completed by Friday night, Gonzalez said, "A lot of artists are showing their pride by self-identification, whether they’re an ally or whatever letter of the LGBTQ community. Many kids are showing that through phrases and quotes, others showing through hearts and rainbows."
For his piece, he will portray the Spice Girls, one of his favorite bands growing up.
"As a young queer Latino, I was raised on the Spice Girls and ‘Days of our Lives.’ These beautiful eccentric storylines inspire my music and my art."
Whether bonding over pop culture, bright colors or a sense of community, attendees of Saturday's event will feel included whether or not they live in the 93304 ZIP code.
It won't be hard to spot where it all begins, Garrison said of the initial gathering at Beale Park.
"It's the kind of park where you can see everything. It’s very obvious where we’re at — just look for the rainbow."