Celebrate this weekend with church events

Here's how some local churches and faith-based organizations are celebrating this holiday weekend.
First Presbyterian Church will hold its Harvest Festival today.
There will be decorated cars for "trunk or treating" with lots of candy, carnival games, live DJs from 88.3 Life FM, a photo booth, food vendors, bounce house and more.
The event is free to the public, with food for sale from vendors.
Festivities will take place from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the church, 1795 17th St.
Trinity Anglican Church will hold its Trunk or Treat today from 4 to 7 p.m. The church is located at 11300 Campus Park Drive.
The Bakersfield Community Church of The Brethren will hold its Trunk or Treat on Monday.
Bring the kids from 6 to 8 p.m. to the church's parking lot, 327 A St., for an evening of candy and fun.
Canyon Hills Assembly of God invites the community to its annual Harvest Carnival on Monday.
For decades, the carnival at Canyon Hills has offered a fun, family-friendly alternative to trick-or-treating.
Kids of all ages can enjoy free carnival games as well as bounce houses, free train rides, a rock wall and laser tag.
Expect special guests and musical performances by longtime Bakersfield musician Tommy Hays and his band.
Food will be available for purchase and will benefit various ministries at Canyon Hills. Local food trucks will also be on site and ready to serve the guests with their unique dishes. Kids 12 years and under will receive a free hot dog, chips and a drink.
The festival runs from 5 to 8 p.m. at the east end of the campus, 7001 Auburn St.
Visit canyonhills.com/harvestcarnival for more information.
