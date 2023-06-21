As the name implies, the Bakersfield Museum of Art's Art After Dark brings art to the community in a fun after-hours setting.
For the Pride-themed event, set for June 29, the art component will be a group project in which everyone can take part.
Victor Gonzales, the museum's curator of exhibitions and collections, said he reached out to Jennifer Williams-Cordova, who has been involved in a number of local murals, to create a special concept.
"I said, 'I would like you to create a mural that our guests at the event can help finish throughout the night.' And we wanted the mural to be Pride-centric."
Although the artist asked if someone from the LGBTQ+ community should head up the design, Gonzales was confident that she, as an ally, would be right for the project.
"For this first particular experience, it's good to go with someone who handles this topic so well. Not just murals but also I knew she would handle the topic of LGBTQ+ communities so easily and with such heart and passion."
The piece will consist of three, 8-foot tall panels that together present a design of highlights from past Pride Art After Dark events based on photos shot by Williams-Cordova.
"She's kind of creating essentially this huge coloring book for people to paint on," Gonzales said. "She sent me this design ... and immediately when I looked at that, I could identify moments from the past shows like had we had Blue (Dahlia Charles) reading poetry, we had some drag performers in here and certain individuals I recognized who were at the events, (like) Justin Salinas who was an emcee last year."
Guests will be able to paint a portion of the mural, assisted by Williams-Cordova and her apprentices.
Another special component of the annual event is the addition of "Faces of Pride," a pop-up exhibition featuring 22 portraits of members of the local LGBTQ+ community. The portraits, shot by Jake Tovar, were unveiled earlier this month and will remain on display through the end of the month.
The museum will also be open for viewing the current exhibitions: "Rotem Reshef: Vista," "The Circle of Sam Francis: Experimenting in California," "Saturation: Visual Arts Festival," "Nostalgia: Selections from the Students of the ArtWorks Program" and "Dynamic Surreal, Vibrant: Marion Osborne Cunningham."
Food will be available for purchase from the Devorame Mexican Grill food truck as well as Luvspun, which offers artisanal candy floss.
Moo Creamery will offer mocktails and cocktails, which will be made with Wolf Spirit Distillery's Tom of Finland Vodka.
The evening will also include music from DJ Blaise, a photo booth by Picasso Collective and resource tables.
Expect the garden to light up later in the event when live drag performances begin. The performers lineup includes Miss Casablanca '23 Violet Diva's, Alexander The Queen Diva's, Ayla Diva's, Shaleah Moore, Janelle D'Monroe, Amber D'Monroe, Sasha Reign and Simona Moore.
Gonzales said he is happy the museum can continue to be part of a growing number of local Pride events that include the Jazzy Mabel Pride Fair earlier this month and Oleander Pride, taking place Saturday.
"I'm really happy and proud of where the community has gone and the outpouring of acceptance that Bakersfield is going toward."
"People are having a lot more confidence to express that these events are happening and promoting them and asking more of the community to be involved. And it's really just been a beautiful thing to see that outpouring of expression."
Capacity is limited for this June 29 event recommended for those age 18 and older and it has sold out the past two years.
Tickets are on sale now at bmoa.org/artafterdark.