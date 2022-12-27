Celebrate Kwanzaa with community

After a year of cultural festivals, Bakersfield can end 2022 strong with its annual Kwanzaa celebration.
Although it falls at the end of the year, Thursday's event has more in common with the Kern County Basque Festival and Greek Food Festival than any Christmas or religious celebrations.
Created in 1966 by Dr. Maulana Karenga in Los Angeles, Kwanzaa is a way for African Americans to celebrate their history, heritage and culture. It is celebrated each year from Dec. 26 through Jan. 1.
"Kwanzaa expresses a deep rootedness and African culture that crosses all countries, religions, ages, generations and political persuasions to promote the collective empowerment and expression of ethical values," Bakari Sanyu, the local event's organizer, told Bakersfield Life last month.
Activities include African folklore tales, dancing and performances by the Teye Sa Thosanne Drum & Dance Company and Eyo the Stilt Walker. There will also be artwork on display from Sanyu's Harambee African Art Gallery.
Cultural vendors will offer their wares and food will also be served at the event from 1 to 5 p.m. at Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, 1000 S. Owens St.
Event sponsors include the Sankofa Collective, New Spirit Women’s Group, Ubuntu Baskets, the Bakersfield News Observer newspaper and the city of Bakersfield's Recreation & Parks Department.
The celebration is free and open to the public. For more information, call 661-319-7611.