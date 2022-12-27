 Skip to main content
Celebrate Kwanzaa with community

After a year of cultural festivals, Bakersfield can end 2022 strong with its annual Kwanzaa celebration. 

Although it falls at the end of the year, Thursday's event has more in common with the Kern County Basque Festival and Greek Food Festival than any Christmas or religious celebrations.

