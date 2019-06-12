Dads might not want a fancy brunch on Father's Day but that doesn't mean you can't take them out for a fun time on their special day.
From a barbecue to bowling, a fun run to comedy shows and, yes, a couple of brunches, there are plenty of ways to celebrate dads, grandfathers and any other father figures this weekend.
One event that Pop is sure to enjoy is "Sports Cars at the Museum," a Father's Day car show happening on Sunday at the Kern County Museum.
Organizer Dave Wolin is a car aficionado who has been involved with the museum's ongoing transportation exhibit project and wanted to create an event that would help raise money and awareness for the museum.
Father's Day was a day when there were no other car shows, Wolin explained, so there would be no competing events for car enthusiasts. Plus, it will give local dads a fun and family friendly event to enjoy the day.
"I think this is an exciting thing to do," Wolin said. "It combines going to the museum with some interesting cars people have never seen before, combined with interesting vendors and good food ... It seems to be a dads thing."
The show is open to spectators from noon to 4 p.m., with admission $5 for adults and free for children under 12. To enter the show as a participant, the entry fee is $30. Entrants can sign up the day of the show beginning at 10 a.m.
The focus of the show is sports cars, ranging from rare British cars to Corvettes, Porsches, Mustangs and Ferraris. There will also be vendors selling a variety of items, including wood carvings, pet products, clothing, decor and jewelry.
"It becomes more than just a day walking through the museum and more than just a day at a car show," Wolin said.
Guests can also grab lunch from Chuy's Tex-Mex, which will be at the museum with some of its menu items. Three Bullies Ice Cream will also be there to sell its variety of frozen treats.
This is the second Father's Day car show at the museum, though Wolin said last year's was a smaller affair to gauge interest in a larger, more official event. It went well enough to bring it back this year.
"If we have 1,000 people turn up, we've had a good day," Wolin said of his goals for this year.
Proceeds from the event will go back to the museum. Wolin compared the way the museum preserves local history to the way car shows preserve automotive history, and he hopes people see the value in both.
"We need to support the Kern County Museum," he said. "We need to motivate people to go there."
Sports Cars at the Museum
What: Take dad to a day at the Kern County Museum for this car show featuring Corvettes, Porsches, Mustangs and Ferraris, plus vendors.
When: Registration for entrants starts at 10 a.m.; open to spectators from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday
Where: Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.
Admission: $5 for adult spectators and free for children; $30 for those showing cars
Information: sportscarsatthemuseum.com
Other options for Father's Day
Bakersfield Father's Day Run
What: Run with or in honor of dad (or for yourself) and get a root beer float with commemorative mug and medallion for finishing.
When: 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday
Where: The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway
Admission: $48 for adults, $25 for kids 9 and under
Information: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/FathersDay
Laugh for a Cause: Father's Day Edition
What: A comedy show featuring sets by Leonard Madrid, Lito Iglesias, Margaret Haggard, Curt Seablom and Daniel Betts and hosted by Priscilla McNamara. A portion of the proceeds will benefit California Veterans Assistance Foundation.
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Back Door Bar, 1105 19th St.
Admission: $10; must be 21 or older
Information: jessicadelagarza.com
Salute Dad at The BLVD
What: Spend some quality time with dad at The BLVD, where dads can get free bowling with a paid child bowler
When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday
Where: The BLVD, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.
Admission: Dads bowl for free with paid child; $4.25 a game and $4 for shoe rental for child
Information: 873-4477
Clean Comedy Father's Day Show
What: An all-ages comedy show that dad and kids can enjoy, plus an appetizer buffet
When: 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Tower Craft Bar & Grill, 1200 Truxtun Ave.
Admission: $35
Information: 859-3833
Father's Day Brunch and Barbecue
What: The Padre Hotel offers two ways to celebrate dads, a brunch buffet in the Belvedere Room and an afternoon barbecue on the Prairie Fire rooftop. Both include swag bag for dad and offer a variety of food for guests. Reservations are recommended.
When: Brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and barbecue 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday
Where: The Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.
Admission: $39 for adults and $15 for kids for brunch; $29 for adults and $12 for kids for barbecue
Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com/play/events/
Father's Day BBQ
What: Cafe Med is offering all kinds of meat options for dad, with filet mignon, rib eye and New York steaks, lamp chops, pork chops, chicken, salmon and, for those who like to keep a barbecue simple, hamburgers and hot dogs. There will also be plenty of sides and desserts.
When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
Where: Cafe Med, 4809 Stockdale Highway
Admission: Prices vary
Information: 834-4433
Father's Day Buffet
What: Both Broken Yolk Cafe locations are offering a brunch buffet, which includes two alcoholic drinks for dads
When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday
Where: 3300 Buena Vista Road and 7919 E. Brundage Lane
Admission: $21.95 for adults, $11.95 for children under 12
Information: 695-9655 or 432-7086
Father's Day Family Brunch
What: The Crystal Palace will have all the brunch favorites, including a carving station, build-your-own waffle bar, omelet station and an assortment of side dishes and desserts. Reservations recommended.
When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday
Where: Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.
Admission: $35.95 for adults, $28.95 for seniors, $18.95 for kids 8 to 12, $11.95 for kids 3 to 7 and free for kids under 3 years old.
Information: 328-7560
Donuts with Dad
What: Kids can create something special with dad at Color Me Mine and enjoy "dad-approved" snacks. Call ahead to book your time, available for up to five family members painting together. Families have a table for two hours.
When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday
Where: Color Me Mine, 9000 Ming Ave.
Admission: $20 for up to five family members (due at booking), plus cost of individual pottery pieces (paid for at time of the event)
Information: 664-7366
