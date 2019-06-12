Dads might not want a fancy brunch on Father's Day but that doesn't mean you can't take them out for a fun time on their special day.

From a barbecue to bowling, a fun run to comedy shows and, yes, a couple of brunches, there are plenty of ways to celebrate dads, grandfathers and any other father figures this weekend.

One event that Pop is sure to enjoy is "Sports Cars at the Museum," a Father's Day car show happening on Sunday at the Kern County Museum.

Organizer Dave Wolin is a car aficionado who has been involved with the museum's ongoing transportation exhibit project and wanted to create an event that would help raise money and awareness for the museum.

Father's Day was a day when there were no other car shows, Wolin explained, so there would be no competing events for car enthusiasts. Plus, it will give local dads a fun and family friendly event to enjoy the day.

"I think this is an exciting thing to do," Wolin said. "It combines going to the museum with some interesting cars people have never seen before, combined with interesting vendors and good food ... It seems to be a dads thing."

The show is open to spectators from noon to 4 p.m., with admission $5 for adults and free for children under 12. To enter the show as a participant, the entry fee is $30. Entrants can sign up the day of the show beginning at 10 a.m.

The focus of the show is sports cars, ranging from rare British cars to Corvettes, Porsches, Mustangs and Ferraris. There will also be vendors selling a variety of items, including wood carvings, pet products, clothing, decor and jewelry. 

"It becomes more than just a day walking through the museum and more than just a day at a car show," Wolin said. 

Guests can also grab lunch from Chuy's Tex-Mex, which will be at the museum with some of its menu items. Three Bullies Ice Cream will also be there to sell its variety of frozen treats.

This is the second Father's Day car show at the museum, though Wolin said last year's was a smaller affair to gauge interest in a larger, more official event. It went well enough to bring it back this year.

"If we have 1,000 people turn up, we've had a good day," Wolin said of his goals for this year. 

Proceeds from the event will go back to the museum. Wolin compared the way the museum preserves local history to the way car shows preserve automotive history, and he hopes people see the value in both.

"We need to support the Kern County Museum," he said. "We need to motivate people to go there."

Sports Cars at the Museum

What: Take dad to a day at the Kern County Museum for this car show featuring Corvettes, Porsches, Mustangs and Ferraris, plus vendors.

When: Registration for entrants starts at 10 a.m.; open to spectators from noon to 4 p.m., Sunday

Where: Kern County Museum, 3801 Chester Ave.

Admission: $5 for adult spectators and free for children; $30 for those showing cars

Information: sportscarsatthemuseum.com

Other options for Father's Day

Bakersfield Father's Day Run

What: Run with or in honor of dad (or for yourself) and get a root beer float with commemorative mug and medallion for finishing.

When: 7 to 10 a.m. Saturday

Where: The Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway

Admission: $48 for adults, $25 for kids 9 and under

Information: runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/FathersDay

Laugh for a Cause: Father's Day Edition

What: A comedy show featuring sets by Leonard Madrid, Lito Iglesias, Margaret Haggard, Curt Seablom and Daniel Betts and hosted by Priscilla McNamara. A portion of the proceeds will benefit California Veterans Assistance Foundation.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Back Door Bar, 1105 19th St.

Admission: $10; must be 21 or older

Information: jessicadelagarza.com

Salute Dad at The BLVD

What: Spend some quality time with dad at The BLVD, where dads can get free bowling with a paid child bowler

When: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday

Where: The BLVD, 3200 Buck Owens Blvd.

Admission: Dads bowl for free with paid child; $4.25 a game and $4 for shoe rental for child

Information: 873-4477

Clean Comedy Father's Day Show

What: An all-ages comedy show that dad and kids can enjoy, plus an appetizer buffet

When: 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Tower Craft Bar & Grill, 1200 Truxtun Ave.

Admission: $35

Information: 859-3833

Father's Day Brunch and Barbecue

What: The Padre Hotel offers two ways to celebrate dads, a brunch buffet in the Belvedere Room and an afternoon barbecue on the Prairie Fire rooftop. Both include swag bag for dad and offer a variety of food for guests. Reservations are recommended. 

When: Brunch 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and barbecue 4 to 8 p.m. Sunday

Where: The Padre Hotel, 1702 18th St.

Admission: $39 for adults and $15 for kids for brunch; $29 for adults and $12 for kids for barbecue

Information: 427-4900 or thepadrehotel.com/play/events/

Father's Day BBQ

What: Cafe Med is offering all kinds of meat options for dad, with filet mignon, rib eye and New York steaks, lamp chops, pork chops, chicken, salmon and, for those who like to keep a barbecue simple, hamburgers and hot dogs. There will also be plenty of sides and desserts.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Where: Cafe Med, 4809 Stockdale Highway

Admission: Prices vary

Information: 834-4433

Father's Day Buffet

What: Both Broken Yolk Cafe locations are offering a brunch buffet, which includes two alcoholic drinks for dads

When: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday

Where: 3300 Buena Vista Road and 7919 E. Brundage Lane

Admission: $21.95 for adults, $11.95 for children under 12

Information: 695-9655 or 432-7086

Father's Day Family Brunch

What: The Crystal Palace will have all the brunch favorites, including a carving station, build-your-own waffle bar, omelet station and an assortment of side dishes and desserts. Reservations recommended. 

When: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Buck Owens' Crystal Palace, 2800 Buck Owens Blvd.

Admission: $35.95 for adults, $28.95 for seniors, $18.95 for kids 8 to 12, $11.95 for kids 3 to 7 and free for kids under 3 years old.

Information: 328-7560

Donuts with Dad

What: Kids can create something special with dad at Color Me Mine and enjoy "dad-approved" snacks. Call ahead to book your time, available for up to five family members painting together. Families have a table for two hours.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday

Where: Color Me Mine, 9000 Ming Ave. 

Admission: $20 for up to five family members (due at booking), plus cost of individual pottery pieces (paid for at time of the event)

Information:  664-7366

Kelly Ardis can be reached at 661-395-7660. Follow her on Twitter at @TBCKellyArdis.

