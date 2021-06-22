Celebrate Cinema Week with local theater deals

Movie studios are hoping you're kicking off your summer with a trip to the theater. To energize moviegoers, studios and participating theaters are taking part in Cinema Week, a five-day nationwide event with giveaways, exclusive in-theater content and more.
Here is how local theaters are celebrating this week.
Reading Cinemas Valley Plaza with IMAX (2000 Wible Road) is offering a number of concessions specials starting today. Deals include any size popcorn (small through large) for $5 today and all day happy hour with $2 regular nachos and $3 hot dogs on Wednesday and Thursday. Friday through Sunday, guests can receive a free M&M with purchase of a combo or take advantage of a buy one, get one free on sodas.
In celebration of the opening of "F9: The Fast Saga," the latest in the Fast and the Furious series, Team NVUS will be outside the theater with a car show at 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Now through Sunday, Maya Cinemas (1000 California Ave.) will give away one prize package during every film screening each day. The package will include a commemorative popcorn tub (popcorn not included), coupon for a free concession item, one candy and either a $5 arcade card, $5 Maya gift card or a free ticket to a future screening.
The theater is also showing a special "A Quiet Place" double feature (2018 original and its 2021 sequel) on Wednesday at 7 p.m.
AMC Bakersfield 6 (4200 California Ave.) is offering free refills on any size popcorn during your visit from now through June 30. You must be able to show proof of purchase and the offer is only good for traditional (not gourmet) popcorn.
The chain is also holding a AMC Better Than Ever Sweepstakes, which runs through Thursday), offering daily prizes including free tickets, AMC Stubs Premiere memberships and two AMC Stubs A-List memberships. For those wanting to join its membership program — eliminating online ticketing fees and collecting points on purchases — they can take advantage of a $10 sign-up deal (savings of $5) for AMC Stubs Premiere.
Regal Edwards Bakersfield (9000-G Ming Ave.) is offering bonuses for its Regal Crown Club and Regal Unlimited members. New and existing Crown Club members will receive 5,000 bonus credits for any movie seen during Cinema Week. The offer can be used each day through Sunday. New Unlimited members can receive 40,000 bonus credits (over $25 value) when they see any movie through June 27. Regal Unlimited lets you watch as many movies as you want whenever you want.
Those who see "F9: The Fast Saga" at the theater through Sunday are entered into a sweepstakes with prizes including a set of movie posters from the Fast & Furious series (1-8), a signed "F9: The Fast Saga" poster, a set of Fast & Furious franchise Blu-ray discs (including all eight previous movies) and a "F9: The Fast Saga" prize pack with a water bottle, baseball cap, a women's tank and a T-shirt.
Those who see "A Quiet Place Part II" this week can be entered to win a Regal exclusive "A Quiet Place Part II" art print or an IMAX collectible ticket for "A Quiet Place Part II" signed by John Krasinski.
Regal is also showing "A Quiet Place" double feature on Wednesday at 7 p.m.