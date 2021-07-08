Cecile & Mighty to perform in latest Celebrities of Magic show

In a case of those who prestidigitate together, stay together, it's a married duo — Cecile & Mighty — who will perform Monday for the latest in the Celebrities of Magic series.
Hosted at the Gaslight Melodrama, Celebrities of Magic was started by magician Ron Saylor, who has built a following for the series that brings award-winning magicians from around the world to town.
Well-known in the L.A. entertainment scene, Cecile and Mighty Torrente have performed at casinos in Las Vegas and San Diego as well as international tours in Eastern Asia, the Middle East and Europe. The pair also made it to the final rounds of "America's Got Talent" Season 11 in 2016.
Their act combines live singing with feats of strength, magic, illusion and sword swallowing. Mighty Torrente is a third-generation sword swallower/entertainer and bills himself as the only Filipino-American magician/sword swallower in the world.
Cecile has been singing since the age of 6 and, although she studied dentistry, pursued her passion for music, serving as lead singer for the touring group AZIL Band. As part of their act, she sings and serves as magician's assistant.
The all-ages show is at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Gaslight Melodrama, 12748 Jomani Drive.
Admission is $25, and tickets are available by calling 809-4826.
For more on the series, visit celebritiesofmagic.com.