One event on Saturday is truly the cat's pajamas.
The Exotic Feline Breeding Compound's Feline Conservation Center will host its Red Light Tours special event, a chance to see its wild cats under cover of darkness, when the nocturnal animals will be active.
The red lights of the event's name are night vision flashlights to show guests the cats. Flash photography is not allowed.
Tours start at 4:30 p.m. and continue until 6:30 p.m., when the last of the tours departs.
To let guests take full advantage of the clear night sky, the Antelope Valley Astronomy Club will be also be there with telescopes, so guests can see the stars.
For tickets, go to eventbrite.com and search "red light tour." Admission is $15.
The center is a nonprofit organization that helps preserve endangered wild feline species. More than 60 rare cats across 17 species call the center home. The center will hold Red Light Tours again in January; it is also open during the day, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily, except when it is closed on Wednesdays.
For more information on the center and its events, call 256-3793 or go to wildcatzoo.org.
