Catch some fun at Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast

Firefighters are ready to make a big splash on Saturday for the ninth annual Bakersfield Firefighters Fishing Derby & Pancake Breakfast.
Established in 2011, the event was canceled the last two years due to the pandemic.
Held at the lakes at the Park at River Walk, the derby gives children a chance to catch a fish for the first time with the aid of city firefighters.
In advance of the derby, 2,500 pounds of trout will be stocked into both lakes, with 25 tagged Calaveras lightning and rainbow trout worth up to $1,000.
Those who purchase an event T-shirt ($20) or sweatshirt ($40) can double the cash prize if they catch a tagged fish.
There will be trophies for various age groups as well as a boat raffle.
Bakersfield Firefighters Pipes & Drum member Paul Alvarado will also play the bag pipes that morning.
The derby runs from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Park at River Walk, 11298 Stockdale Highway.
Tickets are $20 and include breakfast and a raffle ticket. Register at bakersfieldfirefighters.com, Cope's Tackle & Rod (1654 Calloway Drive) or Bob's Bait Bucket (2131 S. Chester Ave.).
Proceeds from this event will assist disadvantaged children of Bakersfield.