Cat People to host Holiday Open House

Dreaming of a Meow-y Christmas? The Cat People will help you get started with its Holiday Open House on Saturday.
The nonprofit will host the festivities in the garden at its facility, offering guests a chance to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Products will include artwork, handcrafted goods, jelly, T-shirts and sweatshirts, collectibles, and more.
Attendees will also be able to meet some of the rescued felines looking for homes.
Since 1990, the organization has worked to eliminate the suffering of unwanted cats and kittens, caring for the feral colonies at Hart Park as well as running programs for low-income spay/neuter vouchers, foster care and assistance for those in need of cat food and litter.
Baskets of goods will be raffled off, with raffle tickets going for $5 each or five for $20. There will also be a silent auction for artwork, collectible figurines and other items.
New this year is a rubber ducky drawing. Participants can purchase ducks (one for $10, or three for $25) to put in the pool. If their duck is selected, they can choose a prize from the prize table. At least five ducks will be drawn during the event.
Water, coffee and hot cider will be served at the event, and wine, champagne and fancier coffee drinks will be available for $5 each.
The open house will run from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at 4120 East Drive (off Fairhaven Drive).
There is no admission to attend, but money from the raffles will help pay for medical expenses for the cats.
Attendees who bring a bag of cat kibble or canned cat food for the organization's food assistance program will receive a goody bag of fun stuff, including a coupon for a free small pizza from Rusty's.
