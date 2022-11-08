 Skip to main content
Cat People to host Holiday Open House

Young resident Sly explores his surroundings at The Cat People sanctuary. Sly is staying there with his brother, Tyson, who was burned in an attack. The nonprofit will hold a Holiday Open House on Saturday, giving people a chance to meet the kitties, enter raffles and learn more about the group.

 Courtesy of The Cat People

Dreaming of a Meow-y Christmas? The Cat People will help you get started with its Holiday Open House on Saturday.

The nonprofit will host the festivities in the garden at its facility, offering guests a chance to get a head start on their holiday shopping. Products will include artwork, handcrafted goods, jelly, T-shirts and sweatshirts, collectibles, and more.

Stefani Dias can be reached at 661-395-7488. Follow her on Twitter: @realstefanidias.

