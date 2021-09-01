CASA Superhero Run set for Oct. 30 at Park at River Walk

Grab your cape and get ready for the upcoming "Spooktacular" CASA Superhero Run, which is taking place Oct. 30 at The Park at River Walk.
Participants can opt to run or walk their choice of a 2K, 5K or 10K distance, and are encouraged to dress as their favorite superhero. Everyone registered will receive a T-shirt, one-of-a-kind medal and a swag bag.
Along with the exercise, the event will feature superhero guest appearances, costume contest, a rock wall for superheroes to climb, a mascot dance-off, vendor booths, raffle prizes, music, food and a media run.
All proceeds raised from this event stay in Kern County to help advocate for children navigating the foster care system who have experienced abuse or neglect. Court Appointed Special Advocates of Kern County trains volunteers to provide one-on-one advocacy with children and youths in foster care, allowing them to serve as a stable and positive presence who makes recommendations to the court.
Registration starts at 6:30 a.m., followed by the event from 7 to 11 a.m. Oct. 30 at the park, 11298 Stockdale Highway.
Cost is $40 for the 2K, 5K or 10K options and $25 for children 12 and under. Those who opt for the virtual option (taking part on a different day of their choosing) pay $30.
Those who can't participate but want to help can sign up as a "crusader," and raise funds on behalf of an event team or under their own superhero name.
To register, visit kerncasa.org or call 661-631-2272.