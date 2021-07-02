CASA seeking designer for 2021 Superhero Run logo

If there were a bat signal for fun graphic designers, CASA of Kern County would light it because the nonprofit is looking for a fresh logo for this year's "Spooktacular" CASA Superhero Run.
Artists of all ages are welcome to submit a design, which must be original and previously unpublished. The artwork should fit within a 13-inch-by-13-inch design, use two solid colors, with no shading, blending or watercolors. The theme must be child-friendly with a superhero and Halloween theme.
Only one submission per artist will be accepted. Designs should be sent digitally as a PDF or Adobe Illustrator file (.ai) to dramirez@kerncasa.org. The deadline is July 30.
The chosen artist will retain full copyright of the work, which CASA will use for event marketing materials including T-shirts.
To submit a design or for additional information, email Diana Ramirez at dramirez@kerncasa.org or call 661-631-2272.
The run will be held Oct. 30 at The Park at River Walk, 11200 Stockdale Highway. Runners can sign up for an in-person or virtual 2K, 5K or 10K.
CASA of Kern County provides a voice to children in foster care through highly trained volunteers. By spending weekly time with the child and by talking with others in that child’s life — parents and relatives, foster parents, teachers, medical professionals, attorneys, social workers — the volunteer can advocate on the child's behalf for their needs and to determine what will be the best permanent home for them.
For more on the nonprofit, visit kerncasa.org.